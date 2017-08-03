

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and David Chappelle. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

Dave Chappelle just kicked off his residency at Radio City Music Hall, so he stopped by CBS’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday night to promote the gig. It didn’t take long for Colbert to bring up his favorite topic — the president.

As you may remember, Chappelle hosted NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” just a few days after the election in November. If viewers weren’t already eager to tune in for Chappelle’s first time hosting the show, it turned into a must-see appearance to hear his take on Donald Trump.

“I didn’t know that Donald Trump was going to win the election. I did suspect it. It seemed like Hillary was doing well in the polls and yet — I know the whites. You guys aren’t as full of surprises as you used to be,” Chappelle said in his monologue at the time, adding: “America’s done it. We’ve actually elected an Internet troll as our president.”

However, he ended on a hopeful note: “I’m wishing Donald Trump luck. And I’m going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one, too.”

Fast forward through everything that has happened since that day. “Now we are seven, getting on eight months in. How do you feel about the chances that he has been given?” Colbert asked. “Do you still want to give him a chance, or have you given him all the chances he’s gonna get?”

“It’s not like I wanted to give him a chance that night!” Chappelle protested, as the crowd broke into laughter.

“I’m not saying it’s a bad thing. I’m not criticizing that you said that,” Colbert assured him. “I think it’s a really good impulse. But how do you feel about the guy now?”

Chappelle didn’t really answer. “I think we’re all getting an education about the presidency. I don’t know that I’ve ever heard in just popular discourse people discussing ethics this much,” he said. “I didn’t realize how ethics were necessarily supposed to work at that level of government and he is putting all this on the forefront.”

“Well, nobody really talks about oxygen until someone’s got their hands around your neck,” Colbert said, earning lots of applause from the audience.

They went back and forth a bit, and Chappelle concluded that Trump is going to turn people into better and more informed voters.

“We’ll figure it out. We’ll work it out. He is a polarizing dude,” Chappelle said. “He’s like a bad DJ at a good party.”

