These guys just can’t stay away.
Netflix announced on Tuesday that David Letterman will return to television next year with a six-part series for the streaming giant, marking his first TV hosting gig since leaving CBS’s “The Late Show” in 2015. Each hour-long episode will include a “long-form” interview with a “singular guest,” according to a release.
Letterman is the latest in a string of former talk show hosts to find his way back to television, following Jay Leno’s CNBC web series and Jon Stewart’s long-awaited HBO specials.
