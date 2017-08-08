

Rachel Lindsay (ABC)

The good news: “The Bachelorette” finale — in which the star, Rachel Lindsay, got engaged to Bryan Abasolo — was not boring. In fact, the three-hour episode on Monday night was pretty good TV. Well done, ABC!

The bad news: “The Bachelorette” finale was an actual nightmare.

Allow us to explain why.

[The woman never proposes on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Here are four TV shows where she does.]

1) It involved a painful breakup on television.

It’s an unfortunate fact of every “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” finale — one person gets dumped. (Sometimes, two people get dumped.) But the breakup between Rachel and her runner-up, Peter Kraus, was one for the ages.

Rachel, a 32-year-old attorney from Dallas, and Peter, a 31-year-old business owner from Wisconsin, had chemistry from the first time they met in the “Bachelorette” mansion. As the season continued, there was a major flag: Peter was candid that although he had strong feelings for Rachel, he didn’t feel comfortable proposing to someone he had only known for six weeks.



Peter and Rachel, in happier times. (Paul Hebert/ABC)

In the real world, that’s normal. In “Bachelorette” world, well, that’s just unacceptable. “The Bachelorette” is supposed to end with a ring. As Rachel made very clear, she did not give up her job and her life to come on the show and find a boyfriend — she wanted a fiance. Even if they didn’t get married anytime soon, a proposal would signal that he was serious about her.

Rachel and Peter’s final conversations were consumed by this impasse. Peter tried to reassure her that he loved her and saw their future together: date nights, farmers markets, sharing bottles of wine, the works. He just wasn’t ready to propose, especially given that she might choose another man over him. Rachel wasn’t having it, particularly because she had recently been in a five-year relationship that didn’t lead to an engagement.

“My fear is that, okay, you don’t propose and I agree to just date you and be committed to you. What guarantee do I have that it’s ever gonna leave that stage?” Rachel asked. “Because my past has shown me that it won’t. I’m in this because I want someone who wants what I want. I want someone who wants to move towards marriage. And my fear is you don’t have that same level of commitment. ”

“I’m sorry that it’s taking me this long,” Peter said tearfully. “But I’m not able to act on impulse.”

They went around on the issue until they both broke down crying during a brutally honest conversation. For viewers, it was both riveting and deeply uncomfortable. Peter finally relented and said he would propose, just so he wouldn’t lose her — but Rachel didn’t like that idea, because she felt he would resent her. So they decided to say goodbye. As Rachel walked out the door, Peter was wracked with sobs. “What’s wrong with me?” he asked, as the camera eagerly lingered.

Rachel and Peter's break up is the most traumatic break up I've ever experienced. And I wasn't even a part of it. #TheBacheloretteFinale — Amanda Cover (@iAmandaNicole) August 8, 2017

Sorry to any of my exes that follow me on twitter…. but Rachel and Peter was the most emotional and painful breakup I've ever been part of — Carly Marus (@carlyamarus) August 8, 2017

TRUTH watching the Rachel and Peter breakup on #Bachelorette tonight was worse than my own heartbreak. — It's Poonam (@PatelPoonam) August 8, 2017

2) Rachel and Peter were forced to watch their painful breakup on live television.

“The Bachelorette” producers made Rachel watch the entire episode next to host Chris Harrison and the live studio audience — usually, the finale airs and then the star arrives for a postseason interview. But no, Rachel had to relive the horrible breakup in front of hundreds of people and endure Harrison’s probing questions after every few scenes.

As contractually obligated, Peter was also forced to attend the live special — after watching the episode backstage, he had to sit for an interview with Rachel. Peter, visibly shaking, said he cried backstage while watching the footage. Harrison twisted the knife further (“Do you wish you handled that night differently?” “Peter, do you still love Rachel?”) as he grilled them on their choices. In the end, Peter wished Rachel all the best; she said she hopes he finds what he’s looking for. They both looked absolutely miserable, with far more emotion than usually exists between the star and runner-up.



Bryan and Rachel earlier in the season. (ABC/Paul Hebert)

3) Bryan had to sit and watch his fiancee be heartsick over another man.

Bryan? Oh right, Bryan! Bryan, the 37-year-old chiropractor from Miami. Rachel’s new fiance, the love of her life, who got about two seconds of screen time during the live finale. At least, that’s what it felt like, especially compared to the intense emotion of Rachel and Peter’s reunion. Anyway, Bryan proposed and Rachel accepted. They seemed genuinely happy, though as they cuddled together on “The Bachelorette” couch and talked about their future, viewers couldn’t help but notice the difference between the couples.

Peter and Rachel's breakup had a lot more passion than that proposal tho. #TheBacheloretteFinale #TheBachelorette — Samir Alanis (@Tololon) August 8, 2017

Rachel's breakup with Peter was more passionate than her engagement to Bryan. #TheBacheloretteFinale — Kelly (@kellymo222) August 8, 2017

Rachel breakup with Peter was more beautiful & emotional then this engagement #sorrynotsorry #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/diOSRcFs6w — jaybee (@jasmine66857097) August 8, 2017

Peter and Rachel's break up had more real emotion than this proposal #TheBacheloretteFinale — courtney (@courtsthoughts_) August 8, 2017

So, to recap, from Rachel’s perspective — horrific breakup plus being required to relive it all on live television with your ex plus your new fiance on hand to watch it all? All the makings of a literal nightmare. But again — a very entertaining three hours of TV.

Read more:

‘The Bachelor’ finale turns into a therapy session as the ‘winners’ seem miserable

‘I don’t like racism at all’: ‘Bachelorette’ contestant tries to defend his tweets

‘The Bachelorette’ premiere: Everything you need to know about Rachel Lindsay’s season