Carrie Preston as Polly in TNT’s “Claws.” (Alfonso Bresciani/TNT)

If you don’t Carrie Preston by name, you might know her work — as the quirky powerhouse attorney Elsbeth Tascioni on “The Good Wife” or as slightly naive waitress Arlene Fowler Bellefleur on “True Blood.” She’s currently starring as Polly, a kind but cunning con artist, on TNT’s nail salon drama “Claws,” which wrapped up its first season on Sunday.

The first season has taught us that Polly — or Polly-Poll, as Desna (Niecy Nash) calls her — has a lot of secrets, but we’re not even close to knowing her real back story. The good news is the show has been renewed for a second season, which is set to air next year.

In a recent interview, Preston talked about what drew her to “Claws” and a few of her other memorable projects. (The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.)

Q: What attracted you to the role of Polly?

A: Elliot Lawrence’s script was so arresting and interesting and fresh. I had never really seen anything quite like it.

I got on the phone with him and [our showrunner] Janine Sherman Barrois — the way they were speaking about the piece and the way they were speaking about Polly and her journey, it really just piqued my interest and made me excited to get inside the skin of somebody who is an identity thief, not just in reality but also metaphorically. She’s more comfortable pretending to be someone’s she’s not, and as an actor that’s very appealing.

They said that her past was going to be more interesting than any of her lies in the present. So she makes up stories about her life, and the truth of where she comes from is more intriguing even than the fiction that she creates.

Q: Do you prefer being part of a cast or guest-starring like you did on “The Good Wife”?

A: I do like being a part of things long term. I like being a regular because there’s consistency of work, but there’s also consistency of character exploration. Being on the ground floor of a show like I was with “True Blood” and with “Claws,” you establish a camaraderie and sense of community with your cast and crew.

When you’re a guest, you kind of are dropping into the middle of a family that’s already been formed. Even if you’re fully embraced by that family, you’re still a visitor. I’m someone who really gravitates toward community.

Q: Did you expect to have such a long-running role on “The Good Wife” (and its spinoff, “The Good Fight”)?

A: I came on at the very end of Season 1 and they had her in this emergency situation where Elsbeth got Peter Florrick out of jail. There was the potential for her to come back as a save-the-day type character. When Season 2 happened and I didn’t end up in it, I thought, “All right, I guess that’s that.”

It was a total surprise — and a pleasant one — that they contacted me the following season and brought me in in a pretty spectacular way. I think that’s when people got excited about this character and her unorthodox ways of doing things.

Q: What is it like working with Niecy Nash?

A: Niecy is an undeniable force of nature. She’s so creative. So smart, such a wonderful, brilliant actor who really understands character. She really does give you that very rare blend of drama and comedy. I tend to gravitate toward that kind of work and I respect those types of actors.

Carrie Preston as Polly and Niecy Nash as Desna in TNT’s “Claws.” (Wilson Webb/TNT)

Q: You play a somewhat comedic role (as the stepmother to Lily Collins’s character) in Netflix’s drama “To the Bone.” What attracted you to that project?

A: The script was just so well-crafted. [Marti Noxon] was writing about her own personal experience, but she did it in a way that didn’t play on any of the saccharine that we’re used to when you’re doing a movie that deals with an issue. I think there hasn’t been a feature film of this level that has dealt with this subject matter in such a responsible way. You hear, “Oh, it’s a movie about an eating disorder,” you think movie of the week from the 1980s or ’90s. This dispels that and really deals with the subject matter in an honest way.

The role that I was trusted with has to walk a fine line between being, in a way, the villain and the hero at the same time. I’m drawn to complicated and layered characters.

Q: Which character do people recognize you as the most?

A: I like to play a little game where I profile people when they come up and say “love you on the show.” I always want to guess which show they’re talking about. Sometimes I’m right, sometimes I’m wrong, but it’s just fun for me.

We’ve been shooting “Claws” in New Orleans. Definitely more people recognize me for “True Blood” here because it was set in Louisiana. In New York, I would say probably more for “The Good Wife.” L.A., I would say 50-50 [“The Good Wife" and “True Blood"]. It really just depends.

And if I’m in the Midwest, it’s always CBS. “The Good Wife” and “Person of Interest” — anything I’ve ever done on CBS. That’s CBS country [laughs].

Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick, Jan Maxwell as Camilla Vargas and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni. (Jeff Neumann/CBS)

Q: So many of your characters are eccentric in one way or another. Do you ever get the opportunity to improvise your lines?

A: With “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight,” I don’t change the words very much. Where I improvise is the behavior — if they write a pause in there, that is really fun for me because [Elsbeth’s] brain works than a different way than the rest of the world, so she’s going to fill a pause in a different way. That’s where I get to get creative.

Physically, they definitely give me a lot of freedom and I enjoy that. I really like to make people laugh. I like to give them joy. I like to see how I can flesh out a moment and have [the character] be a full living human being who is surprising.

In “Claws” they do give us a little more license. I think that’s because we are just now creating it. We’re laying down a camaraderie, so there has been a bit of freedom in the text, but not that much — the scripts for “Claws” are pretty spectacular.

