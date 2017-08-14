

Miley Cyrus performs on the “Today” show. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ten days ago, the producers of Fox’s Teen Choice Awards had a very exciting announcement — “Miley Cyrus to accept ‘Ultimate Choice’ Award,” a press released blared, teasing that the pop star would be given the show’s “highest honor” for her involvement in the annual ceremony over the last decade.

An hour before the broadcast started on Sunday night, the show’s Twitter account was even more psyched. “@MileyCyrus is in the HOUSE!” exclaimed one tweet. Cyrus was also featured as the top-billed star on the account’s banner photo. “We will see you at 8PM EST TONIGHT for #TeenChoice!”



(screenshot from Twitter)

Then, about 15 minutes after the show started, presenter Victoria Justice had a surprising update. “Unfortunately, at the last minute, Miley Cyrus couldn’t make it here tonight.”

“I know, I know,” she said, as the audience booed. “It’s a bummer.”

Indeed — Cyrus always makes award shows more interesting, which is probably why the producers gave her the night’s big award so they could get her up on stage. You never know what Cyrus is going to say, but it’s usually safe to assume it will make news.

Not only was it a bummer, but it was a confusing bummer because, again, the show had just stated she was “in the HOUSE” — a fact that was retweeted by Fox’s Twitter account. The show’s account also retweeted a video of actor Keith Powers on the red carpet, talking about how he was so excited to see Cyrus. So a last-minute cancellation doesn’t sound like an exaggeration.

We reached to Fox to clarify what happened. We did not receive a response.

About an hour into the telecast, Cyrus wrote a long post on Instagram saying she was “beyond bummed” she didn’t make it to the Teen Choice Awards. “I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor!” she assured her fans, thanking them and the show for the Ultimate Choice Award.

She went on to explain her absence, sort of. “I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement!” she wrote. “I’ve been tryin to keep the secret but I can’t hide it any longer! My new single / music video #YoungerNow will be dropping this Friday , Aug 18th & I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you!”

So, to recap: No apology. No explanation, beyond that an announcement her new single (from an upcoming album that was announced last week) and music video apparently meant her schedule was so busy that she suddenly could not attend an award show where she was one of the most highly hyped acts.

We reached out to one of Cyrus’s reps to clarify what happened. We have not yet received a response.

On social media, Cyrus’s rabid fanbase was not happy — but they did take solace in the promise of new music, and video of the clip that would have aired on TV if Cyrus had shown up to accept the award on Sunday.

Miley Cyrus, the recipient of the 'Ultimate Choice Award' @TeenChoiceFOX. pic.twitter.com/WQKzNRKZTu — Miley Cyrus News (@TeamCyrusHD) August 14, 2017

