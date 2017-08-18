

Taylor Swift during a concert in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift is planning something.

Yes, we know we said that a few months ago. But this time, that something appears imminent. On Friday afternoon, the pop megastar’s Internet presence mysteriously vanished.

Instagram photos? Gone.

Twitter account? No profile photo, following zero people, and tweets are being deleted by the minute.

Facebook page? Zapped.

Tumblr? Nothing.

Her website? A literal blank space.

What does this mean? The social-media wipeout, along with a recent trail of Swift “insiders” teasing that the singer is hard at work on an upcoming album, indicates that Swift’s sixth album — or even a new single — could be on its way shortly.

Swift is one of the few stars on the planet who could still sell a million albums in a week, so the music industry is very, very eager to see what #TS6 will bring. Breaking with her strict two-year album cycle schedule, she hasn’t released a new record since “1989” in October 2014.

She’s also stayed mostly out of the spotlight all year, save for one concert in February to promote a new deal with DirecTV, and contributing a song to the “50 Shades Darker” soundtrack. She was back in the news this week when she won her lawsuit against a country-radio DJ who said she got him fired after falsely alleging that he groped her. The jury sided with Swift, and many applauded her sharp comebacks on the stand as she defended herself.

[Jury says Taylor Swift was groped by radio DJ, awards her a symbolic $1 verdict]

If you believe the Internet — which is to say, take this with a grain of salt — there’s even more evidence that we can expect new music any day now, maybe even in the next week. Here are some (totally uncorroborated) clues uncovered by Taylor Swift Twitter, which is a force to be reckoned with:

Friday marks the three-year anniversary of when Swift announced her last album, “1989,” and debuted the soon-to-be-monster-hit single “Shake It Off.” In Swift’s universe, anniversaries are very significant, so it makes sense that she would pull this move on a special date.

What else is significant? The number 13, Swift’s lucky charm. Some fan accounts started circulating an alleged image from DirecTV that suddenly had a listing for Swift to appear on “Good Morning America” on Aug. 31. That’s 13 days away. And 31 is 13 backward. So draw your own conclusions! (A GMA rep did not return a request for comment.)

There’s a rumor, sparked by Twitter account Pop Crave citing BBC UK, that Swift will drop in at MTV’s VMAs next weekend for a surprise performance with her nemesis, Katy Perry, who spent a lot of time this year discussing their feud.

Convincing? Swift’s camp is, obviously, on lockdown. But frankly, a Swift reset makes perfect sense. In 2016, she went through the first major backlash of her career — thanks to her much-photographed Tom Hiddleston relationship, issues with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and silence during the election. Now would be an excellent time for a comeback.

A Denver jury decided country radio DJ David Mueller did grope Taylor Swift before her concert there in 2013. They awarded Swift a symbolic $1 in damages. (Nicki DeMarco/The Washington Post)

Read more:

On the stand in her groping case, Taylor Swift was every woman. And that’s what’s so sad.

Taylor Swift’s latest move is petty, savvy and guaranteed to annoy Katy Perry

Katy Perry’s explanation for her feud with Taylor Swift, annotated