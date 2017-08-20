Legendary comedian Dick Gregory, who maintained a busy role as an activist, died Saturday, Aug. 19. He was 84. (Reuters)

Dick Gregory spent his life as a comedian and an uncompromising advocate for a variety of causes, including civil rights and healthier living. As news spread of his death on Saturday at 84, fellow entertainers and activists took to social media to offer tributes.

“He taught us how to laugh. He taught us how to fight. He taught us how to live,” the Rev. Jesse Jackson tweeted. “Dick Gregory was committed to justice. I miss him already.”

“We lost a king,” Chris Rock posted on Instagram. “They’ll never be another. Read his books. Look him up you won’t be disappointed. Unfortunately the America that produced Dick Gregory still exists. Rest In Peace Dick Gregory my hero.

Larry Wilmore tweeted, “What you did for comedy can’t ever be equalled.”

Other comedians also posted appreciations:

Tony Rock wrote that Gregory “was the comic that made me realize we most definitely have a responsibility to those coming behind us. We owe. Your career and what you stand for in it will be the example for others to follow.”

Gregory “changed my life,” Orlando Jones tweeted, adding that he won a debate championship performing Gregory’s autobiography. “He was a pioneer & true genius.”

“RIP Dick Gregory, one of the bravest, most unapologetic comedians in history,” Neal Brennan tweeted. “May we all live a life as interesting and principled as he.”

Celebrities across the entertainment industry wrote about Gregory’s influence on them.

“Selma” and “13th” director Ava DuVernay tweeted an image of Gregory’s recent birthday message, in which he wrote, “I know I will not be here forever, nor do I desire to be. I have seen progress like most cannot appreciate because they were not there to bear witness.”

Civil rights organizations and activists highlighted Gregory’s advocacy work, particularly during the civil rights era.

Jane O’Meara Sanders, wife of Sen. Bernie Sanders, tweeted that Gregory and her husband “spent the night in jail together for protesting Chicago segregated schools in the 60s.”