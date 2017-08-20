Legendary comedian Dick Gregory, who maintained a busy role as an activist, died Saturday, Aug. 19. He was 84. (Reuters)

The images that have graced Dick Gregory’s obituaries show the comic-turned activist with a long white beard and a weathered face, educating crowds about the killing of Trayvon Martin or police brutality.

But before his transformation into an activist, Gregory was a man on a stage in front of a sometimes-hostile crowd, making acerbic, insightful jokes about race, segregation and the civil rights movement that still resonate half a century later.

[Obituary: Gregory, cutting-edge satirist and uncompromising activist, dies at 84]

Gregory died Saturday at age 84. The New York Times called him a precursor to comedians such as Richard Pryor and Redd Foxx, who also used humor to slice through cultural hypocrisies and abject racism.



Activist Dick Gregory spoke at a “Justice for Trayvon” vigil in Washington in July 2013. (Mary F. Calvert for The Washington Post )

And Gregory’s jokes lingered, as John Legend, who produced a one-man play on Gregory’s life, told the Boston Globe:

“It sounds like he’s aware of what’s happening now even though they were written so long ago.”

People are still reflecting on some of his insightful punchlines, including:

On Jim Crow laws

RIP Dick Gregory, who was as funny as he was courageous pic.twitter.com/2L3mrVrhzo — Layla Dhere (@dhere) August 20, 2017

I waited at the counter of a white restaurant for eleven years. When they finally integrated, they didn't have what I wanted. – Dick Gregory — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) August 20, 2017

On Willie Mays, the Major League Baseball player who was at times a target of racism:

“You know I still feel sorry for Willie. I hate to see any baseball player having trouble. That’s a great sport. That is the only sport in the world where a Negro can shake a stick at a white man and won’t start no riot.”

On how people learn to hate:

"I never learned hate at home, or shame. I had to go to school for that." – #RIPDickGregory pic.twitter.com/zckwZCfkCD — Geneva S. Thomas (@GenevaSThomas) August 20, 2017

On America spreading its ideals throughout the world:

On the KKK:

"A Klaner (KKK) is a cat who gets out of bed in the middle of the night and takes his sheet with him." – Dick Gregory. Rest in peace. — betsydee (@betsydee) August 20, 2017

On bad neighborhoods:

"I never believed in Santa Claus because I knew no white dude would come into my neighborhood after dark." ~Dick Gregory #RIPDickGregory — The Crisis Magazine (@thecrisismag) August 20, 2017

