The images that have graced Dick Gregory’s obituaries show the comic-turned activist with a long white beard and a weathered face, educating crowds about the killing of Trayvon Martin or police brutality.
But before his transformation into an activist, Gregory was a man on a stage in front of a sometimes-hostile crowd, making acerbic, insightful jokes about race, segregation and the civil rights movement that still resonate half a century later.
Gregory died Saturday at age 84. The New York Times called him a precursor to comedians such as Richard Pryor and Redd Foxx, who also used humor to slice through cultural hypocrisies and abject racism.
And Gregory’s jokes lingered, as John Legend, who produced a one-man play on Gregory’s life, told the Boston Globe:
“It sounds like he’s aware of what’s happening now even though they were written so long ago.”
People are still reflecting on some of his insightful punchlines, including:
On Jim Crow laws
RIP Dick Gregory, who was as funny as he was courageous pic.twitter.com/2L3mrVrhzo
— Layla Dhere (@dhere) August 20, 2017
I waited at the counter of a white restaurant for eleven years. When they finally integrated, they didn't have what I wanted. – Dick Gregory
— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) August 20, 2017
On Willie Mays, the Major League Baseball player who was at times a target of racism:
“You know I still feel sorry for Willie. I hate to see any baseball player having trouble. That’s a great sport. That is the only sport in the world where a Negro can shake a stick at a white man and won’t start no riot.”
On how people learn to hate:
"I never learned hate at home, or shame. I had to go to school for that." – #RIPDickGregory pic.twitter.com/zckwZCfkCD
— Geneva S. Thomas (@GenevaSThomas) August 20, 2017
On America spreading its ideals throughout the world:
Rest in power. #RIPDickGregory #DickGregory pic.twitter.com/WcAwLy9l6x
— Roxy War Paint (@TheRoxyWarPaint) August 20, 2017
On the KKK:
"A Klaner (KKK) is a cat who gets out of bed in the middle of the night and takes his sheet with him." – Dick Gregory. Rest in peace.
— betsydee (@betsydee) August 20, 2017
On bad neighborhoods:
"I never believed in Santa Claus because I knew no white dude would come into my neighborhood after dark." ~Dick Gregory #RIPDickGregory
— The Crisis Magazine (@thecrisismag) August 20, 2017
