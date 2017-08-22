

Taylor Trensch. (Courtesy of “Dear Evan Hansen”)

Taylor Trensch, who plays Barnaby Tucker in the Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly!” with Bette Midler, will be the new title character in the hit Tony-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” the production announced Tuesday.

Tony-winner Ben Platt leaves the show Nov. 19. Trensch, who also originated the role of Michael Wormwood in the Broadway production of “Matilda the Musical,” will join the cast in mid-January, when his “Dolly” contract is up. Before that, Evan will be played by Noah Galvin, a star of the ABC sitcom “The Real O’Neals.”

The producers of “Dear Evan Hansen” also announced that the seven remaining original Broadway cast members, including another Tony winner, Rachel Bay Jones, will stay with the show. Six of them will be with the musical at the Music Box Theatre through May. Kristolyn Lloyd, the other remaining cast member, stays through February.