The day after Stephen K. Bannon, the president’s former chief strategist, was ushered out of the White House last Friday, the real Donald Trump offered him an online farewell, mixing gratitude with campaign speak.

“I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton — it was great.”

“Thanks S.”

On Thursday “Saturday Night Live” decided to give Bannon a “proper goodbye.”

In the cold open for its limited-run “Weekend Update: Summer Edition,” the show brought back actor Alec Baldwin to play Trump at his recent rally in Phoenix. At the end of a speech, Baldwin’s Trump praised his “great team” of the “best people,” and then came to Bannon.

“One person who’s done so much for us is Steve Bannon. I want to give him a proper goodbye. Come on up here, Steve,” Baldwin’s Trump said.

And in keeping with Bannon’s portrayal in past episodes of SNL, a Grim Reaper-like figure walked onto the stage.

“Steve, you look great. Sorry to see you go,” said Baldwin, to which Grim Reaper Bannon replied, “You’ve only made me more powerful.”

Baldwin’s Trump then added, “Steve is going onto Breitbart. He’ll be fighting the good fight against globalist cucks like my son-in-law, Jared. Steve, we love you.”

As The Post reported, Bannon had for months been locked in battle with senior adviser Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.

Grim Reaper Bannon finished his time on stage by saying, “I’m going to crush you.”

After his ouster, the real Bannon also made defiant remarks.

“The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over,” he said in an interview with the Weekly Standard.

“I feel jacked up,” Bannon said. “Now I’m free. I’ve got my hands back on my weapons. Someone said, ‘It’s Bannon the Barbarian.’ . . . I built a f—ing machine at Breitbart. And now I’m about to go back, knowing what I know, and we’re about to rev that machine up.”

During the cold open, Baldwin also poked fun at other recent moments by Trump and those in his administration.

Trump looks up without special glasses during solar eclipse

Baldwin’s Trump strode onto the stage inn the Phoenix rally wearing sunglasses.

“Thank you. Thank you, Phoenix. Thank you. Wow. How about that eclipse, folks?

“Now a lot of people don’t know this but you can damage your eyes by looking into the eclipse. No one predicted this. They couldn’t have. I figured it out all by myself. Let me take these glasses off and see what you people look like.”

During Monday’s solar eclipse, Trump emerged on the White House’s Truman Balcony and looked upward briefly while pointing toward the sky, prompting a White House aide standing beneath the balcony to shout, “Don’t look.” (Doctors and scientists have warned that staring directly at the sun could harm the eyes.)

The president would later put on special viewing glasses and watch the solar eclipse for about 90 seconds.

Revisionist history on Trump’s Charlottesville comments

Baldwin’s Trump also joked about the president’s Charlottesville statements at the Phoenix rally, saying the media has treated me unfairly by “reporting my entire remarks, even the bad ones.”

“We had a group on one side that’s very bad, Neo-Nazis and then a group on the other side. And then I didn’t say a single word after that. I just stopped. Nothing else was said.”

As The Post’s Jenna Johnson reported, Trump took more than 16 minutes to read the various statements that he made about Charlottesville over several days, noting the use of all-caps for one word and skipping over the part where he said that “many sides” were responsible for the violence. After reading each snippet, Trump would detail why that response was not good enough for the media.

Trump’s Afghanistan speech

“The dishonest media, right there section 40, you know what to do. They won’t tell you about my accomplishments. But I’ve done so much. First off, last night I solved Afghanistan. Solved!” Baldwin’s Trump said.

“Sat down with our military. We looked at the map and I asked the hard questions like ‘which one is Afghanistan?’ Is that blue thing an ocean?”

Trump on Monday had outlined a revised vision for the U.S. war in Afghanistan, providing few specifics about his policy and how much the U.S. military commitment in the region would increase as a result, The Post reported.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s wife

“Folks, I’ve got the best people on this. I’ve got a great team. Mike Pence, Stephen Miller. Steve Mnuchins’s wife, who gets it. She really gets it. She’s the best,” Baldwin’s Trump said.

Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, apologized Tuesday for boasting about her wealth and then disparaging someone who criticized her during a nasty social-media exchange in an attempt to quell a raft of criticism about her insult-laced attack, The Post’s Damian Paletta reported.

Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update: Summer Edition” is a limited-run series that featured “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che as well as guests, including Tina Fey in a segment about Charlottesville that some critics called tone-deaf.

