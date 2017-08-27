

Katy Perry, host of the MTV Video Music Awards, performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain over the summer. (Dylan Martinez/Reuters)

Where can I watch the MTV VMAs?

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, airing live from Inglewood, Calif., are Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV. (The show also simulcasts on MTV’s fellow Viacom channels: VH1, Comedy Central, Spike, TV Land, CMT and Logo.) Expect everything to wrap up about 11 p.m.

Where can I watch the VMAs online?

The network isn’t offering a live stream this year — unless you have a cable service login, in which case you can download the MTV app and watch from multiple devices.

Who is the host?

Katy Perry, the future “American Idol” judge, who just dropped an interesting new video for her single “Swish Swish.”

Who is going to win?

As everyone knows, these shows are more about the performances, but the Video of the Year category is always a much-coveted trophy: Nominees are Kendrick Lamar (“HUMBLE.”), Bruno Mars (“24K Magic”), Alessia Cara (“Scars To Your Beautiful), DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller (“Wild Thoughts”), and The Weeknd (“Reminder”). Lamar leads the field with eight nominations, while The Weeknd and Perry are right behind at five nods each.

FYI, the “Best Female Video” and “Best Male Video” categories have combined to become “Artist of the Year”; the show has also added the “Best Fight Against the System” prize to celebrate videos that inspire viewers. And the show’s trophy is no longer called the Moonman; it’s the Moon Person.

So who is going to perform?

Perry, Lamar, The Weeknd, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Logic, Gucci Mane, Khalid, Post Malone and Julia Michaels. Plus, Pink, who will also accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. And although the VMAs’ executive producer says Taylor Swift isn’t performing, the show will debut the music video for her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

When is the red carpet?

The preshow kicks off at 7 p.m. Eastern time on MTV, hosted by Terrence J, Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Yachty and Gaby Wilson — performers on the red carpet include Bleachers, Khalid and Cardi B. At 6 p.m., you can live stream the pre-pre-show on MTV.com and Twitter.

When does the “Fashion Police” make fun of everyone?

You can hear what the hosts have to say on Monday, when the VMAs-centric episode airs on E! at 8 p.m.

