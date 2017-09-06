

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will compete against each other on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Competition could be stiff during the 25th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” which premieres Sept. 18. Will a boy bander take the title? Or maybe, as is often the case, a former athlete will shimmy to victory. Here’s a look at the competitors.

Nick Lachey, most famous for being the lead singer of 98 Degrees and marrying Jessica Simpson, will be going head-to-head with his current wife, Vanessa. You may remember her from Entertainment Tonight and Total Request Live once upon a time. It seems like a boy bander would be an ideal candidate, what with all the choreography such a gig entails. Then again, 98 Degrees didn’t exactly have Backstreet’s skills:

If you’re wondering, “Hey, didn’t Nick Lachey already compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?” you’re almost right. His brother Drew competed — and won! — during Season 2. After watching that 98 Degrees video, it seems more likely than ever that former wide receiver (and exceptional end zone celebrant) Terrell Owens will win instead. Just look at these moves.

As our resident DWTS prognosticator Emily Yahr likes to remind us, former NFL players tend to go far on the show.

[How to predict the winner of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ (This season is obvious.)]

But so do athletes in general, which means wrestler Nikki Bella could give the guys a run for their money. As could former basketball player/coach Derek Fisher and Paralympian Victoria Arlen.

The rest of the cast is looking a little less athletic. Frankie Muniz, best known as the kid from “Malcolm in the Middle” (or “Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!” depending on your tastes) also made the lineup, along with Sasha Pieterse from “Pretty Little Liars” and ’80s pop sensation Debbie Gibson, who admittedly had some pretty special spin moves back in the day.

Rounding out the list is one of the Property Brothers (Drew, if you must know), singer Jordan Fisher, violinist Lindsey Stirling and “Shark Tank’s” Barbara Corcoran. May the best Paso Doble win.

