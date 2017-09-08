

Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise in a scene from “It.” (Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros. Pictures/AP)

If the mere sight of a clown sends a chill up your spine, pop culture is going to make life a little harder for you over the next few weeks.

We’ve compiled a list of the TV and film efforts that you’ll want to avoid. We sincerely hope it makes up for the image at the top of this post.

“It”

A film version of Stephen King’s 1986 horror classic arrives in theaters Friday. Bill Skarsgard plays the infamous villain Pennywise, taking on the role that Tim Curry had in the 1990 TV miniseries. And not that it will sway you, but the film boasts a 90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So, it’s a safe bet that it’s really scary.

The movie is also reportedly inspiring unsettling pranks in some U.S. cities, with red balloons appearing near sewer grates — one of Pennywise’s trademarks.

“American Horror Story: Cult”

As Washington Post TV critic Hank Stuever notes in his review of the latest installment of Ryan Murphy’s anthology horror series, President Trump’s presidency is the main source of fear in “AHS: Cult.” But if you happen to suffer from coulrophobia (a fear of clowns), you’re simply not going to get through an episode of “Cult” because killer clowns — including the terrifying Twisty — abound.

And if you remember the spate of menacing clown sightings reported in cities across the country last year, “Cult’s” band of clowns might register as even scarier.

[Review: ‘American Horror Story’ tries to make the Trump era scarier than it actually is]

“BoJack Horseman”

We can’t, in good conscience, tell you to completely avoid the stellar fourth season of this animated Netflix comedy about a depressed horse struggling to navigate life years after his famed sitcom went off the air. But in the interest of fair warning, there is a subplot that revolves around clown dentists (which, in theory, could mean double phobias for some people). The good news is that these clowns are more silly than scary.

[Review: ‘BoJack Horseman’ returns with its most emotional season yet]

Juggalos March on Washington

Unlike the aforementioned pop culture projects, this is an event playing out in real life. As reported by The Washington Post’s Justin Jouvenal, fans of the hip-hop group Insane Clown Posse plan to march on Washington next weekend.

The rally is part of an ongoing campaign sparked by the FBI’s decision to include ICP’s fan base, known as the Juggalos, in a 2011 gang assessment. The agency’s report called the fans “a loosely-organized hybrid gang” — a designation that the Juggalos vehemently reject.

Read more:

The FBI labeled Insane Clown Posse fans a gang. Now they’re marching on Washington.

Post Everything: Why clowns creep us out

The secrets to making great Stephen King movies