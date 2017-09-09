Singer Troy Gentry, of country music group Montgomery Gentry, died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey on Sept. 7, the band's website said. (Reuters)

The deaths of two titans of country music Friday have fans and fellow musicians crooning.

One half of the Montgomery Gentry duo, Troy Gentry, 50, died in a helicopter crash in Medford, N.J. ahead of an show at the Flying W Airport and Resort. An announcement posted to the band’s website and social media accounts said details have yet to be released, with a request for thoughts, prayers and privacy for Gentry’s family.

“Initial reports were the helicopter was going to attempt to crash land,” police said in a statement, according to CNN. “Emergency crews arrived at the airport and shortly thereafter, the helicopter suddenly crashed in a field just south of the airport runway.”

Gentry, of Lexington, Ky., was pronounced dead at a hospital. Pilot James Evan Robinson, 30, died on the scene. He worked as a helicopter pilot at a flight school at the airport, CNN reported.

With bandmate Eddie Montgomery, the multi-platinum group has enjoyed five country number-one singles since their 1999 debut album “Tattoos & Scars,” with their first in 2004. That song, according to Rolling Stone, was “If You Ever Stop Loving Me” from the album “You Do Your Thing.”

The Southern rock-infused sound has been a mainstay on country radio stations ever since, and their collaborations over the years have included industry heavyweights such as Charlie Daniels, Toby Keith and members of the southern-blues collective Allman Brothers Band.

In 2009, Montgomery Gentry was inducted to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, a Mecca for country fans.

The organization, along with country music stars, tweeted their condolences.

We are absolutely heartbroken over the passing of #Opry Member Troy Gentry. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sNK8rFl7UV — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) September 8, 2017

Just heard about Troy Gentry… I literally have no words. Have known him for years and played so many shows with him and Eddie… #prayers — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) September 8, 2017

So sad to hear the news of Troy Gentry. My prayers are with his family and friends. https://t.co/hhwZoc3TYY — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) September 8, 2017

Country music is at loss today. Our prayers are with the families of Don Williams & Troy Gentry. It's a sad day. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) September 8, 2017

Friday also saw the death of another country music star.

Don Williams, 78, the Country Music Hall of Fame member who earned his nickname “Gentle Giant” from his towering height and soothing voice, also died Friday, following an illness. He laid down the tracks “Tulsa Time,” “Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good” and “It Must Be Love,” Rolling Stone reported.

Williams was a Memphis fixture for decades, paving the way for songwriter and producer Allen Reynolds and carrying the torch for Crystal Gayle and super star Garth Brooks, the Country Music Hall of Fame said. Williams was among the few country stars to tour Africa, according to the organization.

“In giving voice to songs like ‘Good Ole Boys Like Me,’ ‘Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good,’ and ‘Amanda,’ Don Williams offered calm, beauty, and a sense of wistful peace that is in short supply these days,” Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young said in a statement.

2 legends lost at once. Troy Gentry and Don Williams will be missed so much. Praying for their families and may they rest in peace. — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) September 8, 2017

Sad day for country music. Troy Gentry and Don Williams have passed and that makes my heart hurt. Don was my hero and Troy was my friend — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) September 8, 2017

“His music will forever be a balm in troublesome times. Everyone who makes country music with grace, intelligence, and ageless intent will do so while standing on the shoulders of this gentle giant,” Young added.

Williams, born in the tiny west Texas town of Floydado, carved into the Llano Estacado plains, belted out an impressive 17 chart toppers since 1971, with 35 albums released through 2010.

