Authorities in Southern California arrested four members of the popular Polish death metal band Decapitated on Saturday morning on first-degree kidnapping charges.

The arrest came after an early morning Sept. 1 call to authorities in Washington state. “Police received a call from a victim reporting an incident that happened after a concert in downtown Spokane,” police said in a statement. “A patrol officer responded and assisted the victim. The report was then sent to the Special Victim’s Unit for follow up.”

Cpl. Teresa Fuller, a spokeswoman for Spokane police, told the Spokesman-Review that she believes the victim, a woman, attended the band’s downtown Spokane concert.

Decapitated performed Friday night in Santa Ana, Calif., just before police arrested band members Michal Lysejko, 27; Waclaw Kieltyka, 35; Rafal Piotrowski, 31; and Hubert Wiecek, 30.

“After they finished playing, they were kind of hanging out,” Santa Ana Police Sgt. Javier Aceves told the OC Register. “There was nothing dramatic.”

Santa Ana police assisted the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, which was on the case at the request of Spokane police.

The band’s attorney told the Spokesman-Review that he was hired Thursday when Decapitated found out about the investigation and that the members offered to surrender but didn’t hear back.

“There is another side to this,” said the lawyer, Steve Graham. “We have witnesses that can testify to the fact that the accuser came to visit the band of her own free will and left on good terms.”

Graham added that the band members would return to Spokane willingly and said he is concerned they will “languish” in the Los Angeles County Jail while awaiting extradition.

Decapitated is on a North America tour, with performances scheduled in the coming week in Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, Illinois and Canada. The band’s Sunday show in El Paso has been canceled.

The band performed at the Roxy in Los Angeles on Thursday night and at the Observatory in Santa Ana on Friday night.

Decapitated formed in 1996 in Krosno, Poland, and released their seventh studio album “Anticult” this summer.