

Issa Rae as Issa and Yvonne Orji as Molly on HBO’s “Insecure.” (Justina Mintz/HBO)

We’ve officially reached the end of “Insecure’s” strong but occasionally frustrating sophomore season. Issa Rae’s dramedy had a lot to wrap in its 45-minute season finale. For starters, what would Issa and Lawrence’s final confrontation look like? (Emphasis on final because it’s time to move on, kids.) Would we get more clarity about Dro’s supposedly open marriage? Would Molly finally stand up for herself at work?

We — three Washington Post staffers and self-professed “Insecure” fans (is there an endearing term for us?) — had these 60 thoughts while watching Sunday’s finale. Basically this is what we screamed at our collective screens. Here’s a transcript, which has been edited for clarity.

Why the heck is this airing at 11 p.m. and not 10:30?! (“The Deuce” premiere clocked in at 90 minutes, which pushed “Ballers” back to “Insecure’s” usual time slot. But still, this is rough for East Coasters who have to work in the morning.) That sweatshirt though. Where does Issa shop? I-wood? As an Angeleno I am so offended. “Priorities much”? Is it betraying #TeamIssa to root for Aparna. Is Lawrence actually the most insecure person on this show? YES. Aparna can do so much better than Lawrence. That was uber racist. Jasmine? I actually like how the show portrays cultural bias. Don’t listen to your boys, Lawrence! “I don’t wanna be out here looking stupid.” Too late, Lawrence. “Wooooow” is the best response one-word to male foolishness. Nothing good ever happened to anyone wearing a mock turtleneck. What is your type, Molly? Girl, you don’t know. I love everything about Lawyer-bae except the fact that he has on diamond studs. Homey? … Awwwwkward Yes! Get your life, Molly. Why isn’t everyone on the show (except Kelli) in counseling? Hell no we won’t Dro! Bow chicka wow wow His face. Hahaha. “Hold up Ida B. Wells.” Kelli is the best worst person on this show. No one will miss Tiff. A certificate though? Eye roll. Who was in the shower though? This format is kind of manipulative. “Sorry we’re closer.” That is so Miranda and Carrie. “You know she gon’ eat the placenta? That b– gon’ live forever.” Kelli is the real MVP. Issa’s little brother is everyone’s little brother. I want to see Thug Yoda’s blooper reel. Noooooooo Issa. You should have the couch. Lawrence is so gonna fall for the “I have a box of your old stuff” okey doke. Why does Lawrence still have a key? He looks like a 90s R&B lead singer. He sounds like one, too. I love Issa’s outfit. Why are they dressed so different. He’s all Montell Jordan and she’s all Erykah Badu. Look at Lawrence being all introspective! No one gets this type of closure IRL. So many tears. This is a beautiful conversation. Please don’t do it in that kitchen. Ummmm Ok. What?!! Like seriously what’s the weather like for that cable knit mock turtleneck to be appropriate. WHAT THE HELL? Is this a dream sequence? There is so much bare man butt on this show. OMG. Damn. Seriously Issa’s brother is everything. Spin-off for Kelli and Ahmal. Molly is that friend with money everyone needs. “Bitch, magic? We ain’t sh– but some tricks.” Best line of the episode? Delete delete delete. Nooooooooo. But I knew it. Dro is like athlete’s foot. They’re all making bad decisions. So many bad decisions. What is happening??? My brow is furrowed. I’m good with it. #TeamDaniel … shrugs. I thought at least one of them would have an “Eat, Pray, Love” moment. Molly’s themed dinner was cute and all, but that doesn’t count. Insecurities for the win? No wine down tonight? Damn Issa.

