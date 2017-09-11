

Leah Remini and the team behind “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” accept the award for outstanding informational series or special Sept. 9 in Los Angeles. (Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP)

The Creative Arts Emmys might not get the buzz and attention of the ceremony’s prime-time sister, airing Sept. 17, but an Emmy is an Emmy, right?

During ceremonies Saturday and Sunday nights, Emmys were awarded for the technical and behind-the-scenes aspects of TV production, as well as for some acting duties, such as guest appearances.



In this Oct. 3, 1995, file photo, O.J. Simpson, center, clenches his fists in victory in a Los Angeles courtroom after the jury said he was not guilty in the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. (Myung Chun/Los Angeles Daily News via AP)

Movies that opened in theaters now winning Emmys

In the era of peak TV, it’s becoming a common feature for movie stars to win TV awards. Even movies with theatrical releases — and Oscar wins — are taking home Emmys.

Ava DuVernay’s “13th,” a documentary about the historical roots of mass incarceration, won four Emmys (best documentary, writing for nonfiction program, outstanding music and lyrics, and a juried prize for motion design). The documentary premiered in October on Netflix and in select theaters.

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week” opened in theaters in September 2016 before moving to Hulu a few days later. The Ron Howard documentary about the band’s touring years won two Emmys (sound mixing and sound editing).

“O.J.: Made In America,” which won an Oscar earlier this year for best documentary feature, also won two Emmys this weekend: outstanding directing and outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program. The five-part series that aired on ESPN and ABC was eligible for an Oscar because it briefly aired in theaters, but the film Academy has since made changes to its rules barring multipart or limited series.



Alexis Bledel won outstanding guest actress in a drama series for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The stars who won their first Emmy

Melissa McCarthy won an Emmy over the weekend for her star turn as Sean Spicer on “Saturday Night Live.” She already had one (for “Mike and Molly”), but some notable actors and personalities took home their first Emmy:



Ava DuVernay and the team from “13th” accept the award for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special on Sept. 9. (Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

DuVernay’s and Remini’s speeches

DuVernay said making “13th” was “a beautiful process” and also “an emotional process to steep yourself in.” According to Deadline, she wanted to speak in support of those who are “aggressively demoralized and devalued. It’s important that we stand up and be heard.” She continued:

I want to thank — and think about — tonight the hundreds of thousands of families who are waiting for their loved ones to come home. Mothers, daughters, sisters, wives who don’t know where their loved one is. Unsung heroes of a struggle that has not a lot to do with them but has a lot to do with how they live each day.

Remini, according to Deadline, was emotional when she stepped to the stage to accept her first Emmy. Then she cracked a joke: “Mom, thank you. You are officially forgiven for getting us into a cult.” She dedicated the award to “our brave contributors who, despite ongoing risk and repercussion, spoke out and told their stories.” And while backstage, she said, “As an actress, you want to get an Emmy nom or win an Emmy” but she’s since realized what’s most important is “doing the right things.”



A scene from the 2017 Oscars, just after the “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Oscars telecast won a directing Emmy

This year’s Academy Awards featured a flub so big, so unprecedented that it overshadowed the rest of the show, potentially took away from the big moment for “Moonlight” and even became fodder for a Jay-Z song.

Well, the awards show’s director, Glenn Weiss, still took home the prize for best directing for a variety special.



Ed Harris in HBO’s “Westworld” as the Man in Black. (John P. Johnson/HBO)

HBO reigns supreme — for now

The prime-time awards Sunday will affect the network totals, but for now, HBO has won the most Emmys so far this year: 19. Netflix follows closely behind with 16, then NBC, which won nine creative Emmys. Hulu won five, thanks to “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week.”

Meanwhile, SNL and HBO’s “Westworld” have the most nominations (22) this year.

