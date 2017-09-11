One in a series on the more noteworthy moments at New York Fashion Week.



Leslie Jones, front row, left, in pink, was the one-woman cheering section for the Christian Siriano spring 2018 show. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The actress Leslie Jones sat in the front row of the Christian Siriano spring 2018 fashion show. And if you have borne witness to Jones’s enthusiasm on Twitter while watching the Olympics or “Game of Thrones,” you might be able to imagine her reaction to the stream of ballgowns and cocktail dresses that came down the runway Saturday afternoon.

I had so much fun and um I think acted more like I was at a game than fashion show!! lol y'all k ow I'm ghetto!! @CSiriano COLLECTION LOVE!! pic.twitter.com/yOAXRBEhrA — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 11, 2017

The exhortations, particularly when model Coco Rocha was on the runway, went something like this:

“YAAAAAASSSSS!”

“You know! You know!”

“YAAAAAASSSSS!”

And it was a delight. Fabulous. Exhilarating. It was a gust of fresh air into an industry that too often sucks the pleasure out of a something that should be, if not fun, then at least not like surgery without anesthesia. Oh, sure, Jones, the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, was not working, unlike many of the people in the audience. She was not racing around town from one show to another and trying to take appointments in between.

But still, Jones was a reminder that although fashion can feed the culture in all sorts of ways, its most basic mission is to make people feel good about themselves and about others. So, we should cheer fashion.

Indeed, a few cheers will even do a professional model a little good.



Coco Rocha lapped up the cheers from Leslie Jones as she walked the runway for the Christian Siriano spring 2018 collection. (Marcelo Soubhia/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



(Marcelo Soubhia/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)

Jones made fashion news a while back when she posted on social media that she was having trouble finding a designer to create a dress for her “Ghostbusters” premiere. Siriano offered his assistance. The outreach was not unusual for Siriano. He has established a reputation for having one of the most inclusive runway shows, featuring a range of sizes.

[Yet another way fashion is unfair to plus-size women — and one entrepreneur’s solution]



Christian Siriano spring 2018 collection. (Marcelo Soubhia/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



Christian Siriano spring 2018 collection. (Marcelo Soubhia/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



Christian Siriano spring 2018 collection. (Marcelo Soubhia/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)

That diversity has been good for fashion. But not nearly as good as Leslie Jones was this weekend.

