Sara Bareilles opened the Michael Kors spring 2018 show. (Marcelo Soubhia/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)

NEW YORK — First Sara Bareilles came down the faded wooden boardwalk with that voice of hers singing “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay.” The sunlight was streaming through the wall of windows at Spring Studios. Then model Carolyn Murphy strolled out looking sun-kissed and pleased as punch. She was dressed like she just came in from the beach, wearing an over-sized, pink tie-dyed sweatshirt (in cashmere) and toting a matching blanket.



Carolyn Murphy. Michael Kors spring 2018 collection (Marcelo Soubhia/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)

Yeah, it was going to be a joyful morning at the Michael Kors spring 2018 show. Just sit back and let the glow roll over you.

In his show notes, Kors described the collection as being “all about ease.” But really, has there ever been a Kors collection focused on being uptight and stressed? The answer is no. No, no, no.

What locations are on Kors’s mind this season? The usual: Manhattan, Malibu, Beverly Hills. Oh, but here’s a curveball: Bora Bora.



Michael Kors spring 2018 collection (Marcelo Soubhia/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



Michael Kors spring 2018 collection (Marcelo Soubhia/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



Michael Kors spring 2018 collection (Marcelo Soubhia/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



Michael Kors spring 2018 collection (Marcelo Soubhia/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



Michael Kors spring 2018 collection (Marcelo Soubhia/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)

Kors offers up tie-dye in pink, blue and green. There are woodcut floral prints in similar shades and even in gray for a boardroom woman with a tropical get-away on her mind. His version of cocktail dressing this season is a beaded sarong with an oversize blazer tossed around the shoulders.



Michael Kors spring 2018 collection (Marcelo Soubhia/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)

It’s not new. Do the company’s shareholders really want brand, spanking new? It is certainly not the tie-dye of backyard do-it-yourself-ers. It’s cashmere and chiffon and leather. It’s the tie-dye of the front row ladies: Nicole Kidman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Naomi Watts.

Still, it’s nice. Kors makes you smile. It looks easy. But it’s not.

