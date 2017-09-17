

Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon in HBO’s “Big Little Lies.” (Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO)

Where can I watch the Emmy Awards?

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards air live Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Where can I watch the Emmy Awards online?

If you have a subscription to CBS All Access, you can stream the show on pretty much any computer or mobile device.

Who is the host?

Stephen Colbert. There might be a few jokes about President Trump.

Who is going to win?

Check out our predictions here. HBO’s “Westworld” and NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” lead with 22 nominations each — and there’s a pretty good chance Alec Baldwin will wind up accepting the trophy for supporting comedy actor. It should also be a good night for HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and NBC’s “This Is Us.”

Where can I see the red carpet pre-show and the fashion?

“E! Live from the Red Carpet” kicks off at 6 p.m. with all the celebrity arrivals.