Where can I watch the Emmy Awards?
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards air live Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
Where can I watch the Emmy Awards online?
If you have a subscription to CBS All Access, you can stream the show on pretty much any computer or mobile device.
Who is the host?
Stephen Colbert. There might be a few jokes about President Trump.
Who is going to win?
Check out our predictions here. HBO’s “Westworld” and NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” lead with 22 nominations each — and there’s a pretty good chance Alec Baldwin will wind up accepting the trophy for supporting comedy actor. It should also be a good night for HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and NBC’s “This Is Us.”
Where can I see the red carpet pre-show and the fashion?