Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer joins Stephen Colbert on stage to help clarify the crowd size during the 2017 Emmys. (CBS)

Looks like Sean Spicer stayed in Los Angeles after his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week for one big reason — to crash the Emmy Awards.

Stephen Colbert, while delivering his monologue, lamented that there was no way to really know how many people were watching the Emmys. “Sean,” he called out, “do you know?”

All of a sudden, Spicer appeared from backstage on a rolling podium, just like the one Melissa McCarthy used during her “Saturday Night Live” impression of President Trump’s former press secretary.

The crowd went wild. Cameras caught “Veep” star Anna Chlumsky with her mouth agape, and panned to McCarthy, who grinned. Kevin Spacey of “House of Cards” was also shown laughing.

The reactions to Sean Spicer were better than Sean Spicer #Emmys pic.twitter.com/KTBZwVwXCM — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) September 18, 2017

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period, both in person and around the world!” Spicer announced, over cheers of the Emmy attendees.

This, of course, is a reference to Spicer’s own statement about Trump’s inaugural crowd size during his first White House press briefing in January: “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe.”

That was all — Spicer rolled back off stage. “Wow, that really soothes my fragile ego. I can understand why you would want one of these guys around. Melissa McCarthy, everybody!” Colbert called out. (McCarthy won an Emmy for playing Spicer at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend.)

While the Emmys crowd roared and applauded at the unexpected appearance, viewers on Twitter were instantly divided about whether Spicer’s latest stop on his image repair tour went too far to “normalize” him — especially after he went on TV last week and essentially admitted that he would say whatever Trump wanted him to, whether he actually believed it or not.

Sean Spicer lies to Americans for months and now makes fun of it on the #EmmyAwards2017. Disgusting. Normalizing this crap is dangerous. — Eddie (@Hatfield925) September 18, 2017

If we're going to normalize Sean Spicer, then let's also have Kate McKinnon & Hillary Clinton perform Hallelujah for the #Emmys in-memorium. — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) September 18, 2017

Y'all are corny for attempting to normalize Sean Spicer. I'll never forget the lies he told and the ensuing chaos.#Emmys2017 pic.twitter.com/tyk0bd0T4G — Byrön Stökes (@byst) September 18, 2017

The degree to which Sean Spicer has faced no consequences is a glimpse into the post-Trump future. — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer sold his soul to work for Trump and repeatedly lied from the podium. Hilarious! — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 18, 2017

Eight months after Sean Spicer lied repeatedly about the size of Trump's inauguration crowd, it's now funny, apparently? #Emmys — Andy Dehnart (@realityblurred) September 18, 2017

Earlier this week, Spicer (who resigned from his press secretary post last month) visited Kimmel, who couldn’t help but mock him about that incident. Particularly after Spicer said he wanted to talk about other issues, but Trump wanted him to focus on crowd size.

“So if you have to go along, even if you know — and I’m not asking you to say whether it was or not — even if you know the crowd wasn’t bigger, you have to go, as press secretary, you have to say that it was,” Kimmel said.

“Your job as press secretary is to represent the president’s voice and to make sure that you are articulating what he believes … whether or not you agree or not isn’t your job,” Spicer said.

