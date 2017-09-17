

Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon on HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” which, yes, is a TV show. (Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/HBO)

Shailene Woodley may be at a televised event in support of her latest television show, but she doesn’t watch TV.

In fact, she doesn’t even own one.

The actress, who rose to fame on “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” (also a TV show) said she hasn’t owned a television since she moved out of her parents’ house at 18. To be fair, she also said she doesn’t “technically have a home anywhere.”

“All my friends who watch TV, I always just ask them when they have time to,” she told E!’s Jason Kennedy, who countered that “hopefully they have time to watch this and then E! News.”

“I’m a reader,” Woodley said. “So I always read, so I always read a book instead of turning on my TV.”

Woodley’s red-carpet confession was a source of amusement on social media.

Shailene Woodley smirking into the camera and saying "I'm a reader" while at the big TV awards is good — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 17, 2017

“I’m a reader,” says Shailene Woodley, who doesn’t have a TV (or a home) and makes her own deodorant out of ground up Smurfs. #Emmys2017 — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) September 17, 2017

Shailene Woodley just shaded people who watch TV all the time at a TV awards show where she's nominated for being in a TV show — Jordyn Volk (@jordynvolk) September 17, 2017

Woodley’s comments aren’t all that surprising — the actress is well-known for her nature-centric approach to living. And she’s certainly not the first celebrity to shun the television.

Still, the irony.

