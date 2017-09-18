

A security guard looks out of the the Fox News Corp. headquarters in Midtown Manhattan on April 19. Former Fox News commentator Scottie Nell Hughes filed a lawsuit Monday alleging she was raped by longtime anchor Charles Payne. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Former Fox News commentator Scottie Nell Hughes says she was raped by longtime anchor Charles Payne, and then blacklisted by the network when she came forward with her allegations, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.

Hughes, 37, says in the lawsuit that Payne “pressured” his way into her hotel room in 2013 and coerced her to have sexual intercourse with him, even as she rebuffed his attempts. She says in the suit that because she was “ashamed,” she did not immediately report the episode and was forced over the next two years to engage in a sexual relationship with Payne.

Hughes, who was a regular guest on Fox News and Fox Business from 2013 until 2016, said that when she ended the relationship with Payne, the network blacklisted her.

The network is strongly defending Payne, the host of “Making Money” on Fox Business, calling Hughes’s allegations against him a “publicity stunt.”

“We will vigorously defend this,” a Fox spokesperson said.

Jonathan N. Halpern, who is representing Payne, said in a statement that his client “vehemently denies any wrongdoing and will defend himself vigorously against this baseless claim.”

“We are confident that when the evidence is presented in this case, Mr. Payne will be fully vindicated and these outrageous accusations against him will be confirmed as completely false,” Halpern said.

The lawsuit, which names 21st Century Fox, Fox News and Payne as defendants, was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. It alleges gender motivated violence, gender discrimination, retaliation and defamation.

The suit is the latest in a series of embarrassing scandals for Fox, which in recent years has ousted its chairman, Roger Ailes, and its most popular host, Bill O’Reilly, over allegations of sexual harassment.

“My complaint speaks for itself,” Hughes said in a statement. “What is most important to me is that justice will prevent other women from going through the nightmare I’m now living.”

In July 2013, while Hughes and Payne were in New York ahead of appearances on a Fox program, Payne asked to enter Hughes’s hotel room for a “private discussion,” according to the complaint.

She alleges that when he made sexual advances, she told him “no” and “stop,” but Payne forced her to engage in sexual intercourse.

“Too shocked and ashamed to speak out, Ms. Hughes told no one about what happened,” the lawsuit says.

Following the alleged rape, Hughes says that Payne’s invitations to appear on his show and other Fox shows “increased dramatically.” Payne convinced Hughes into a sexual relationship “for career opportunities and benefits,” the lawsuit says.

After Hughes ended the relationship in June 2015, she says she began receiving fewer invitations to appear in Fox shows and learned in early 2017 she had been blacklisted by Fox and taken out of consideration for several positions in the Trump administration after being labeled by Fox as “not bookable.”

In June, she asked her manager to give details about her allegations to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, the law firm investigating sexual harassment issues at Fox News. She alleges that in retaliation for coming forward, Fox leaked her name to the National Enquirer, which published an article in July in which Payne acknowledged and apologized for an extramarital “romantic affair.”

Payne was suspended.

The network’s idea that “its spin about an affair” would negate Hughes’s sexual-assault claim “speaks volumes about Fox’s ignorance about sexual violence against women,” the lawsuit states.

Although the National Enquirer did not reveal Hughes’s identity, a HuffPost article published the next day named her.