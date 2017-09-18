

“Big Little Lies” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” were the big winners at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, but it’s worth taking a closer look at the shows and storytellers who took home trophies for specific episodes. Here’s a guide to watching some of the past year’s most celebrated TV installments.

Black Mirror: “San Junipero”

This installment of Charlie Brooker’s sci-fi anthology series took the top prize for best TV movie, in addition to its best writing award. In “San Junipero,” Kelly (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Yorkie (Mackenzie Davis) form an intense connection after meeting at a mysterious 1980s-era nightclub. The reality of their situation unfolds over the course of a beautiful, 61-minute episode that makes clever use of music. It’s one of “Black Mirror’s” most optimistic stories, although it doesn’t completely abandon the show’s cynical view of technology. We loved it so much we included it on our list of the best TV episodes of 2016.

How to watch: Netflix streaming. Since “Black Mirror” is an anthology series, the episode stands alone. The other installments (the show has three seasons under its belt) are worth taking in, but maybe not during a binge-session.

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Offred (Pilot)”

Hulu’s critically acclaimed adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel is captivating from the very beginning, so it makes sense that the pilot (penned by executive producer Bruce Miller) earned the best drama writing Emmy. The episode introduces Elisabeth Moss’s Offred and the horrors she and other women are subjected to under the Gilead regime. We also meet the terrifying Aunt Lydia, played by Ann Dowd, who won for the role. By the end of the episode, Offred rejects her patronym (“of Fred”) to tell us her real name — June — and offers a riveting promise: “I intend to survive.”

How to watch: Hulu streaming. But don’t stop at the pilot.

[Review: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ isn’t just timely, it’s essential viewing for our fractured culture]



Master of None: “Thanksgiving”

Lena Waithe became the first black woman to win an Emmy for best comedy series writing with the moving episode she co-wrote with “Master of None” co-creator Aziz Ansari. “Thanksgiving” follows their characters, Denise and Dev, over the course of several Thanksgivings, which gives the duo a hilarious back story and helps elevate the tradition of Thanksgiving-themed TV episodes. The episode tracks the emotional journey Denise takes as she comes out as gay to her mother (Angela Bassett). It’s a great example of the smart, often poignant humor “Master of None” embodies.

How to watch: Netflix streaming. You don’t need to have seen the other episodes to follow along, but you won’t regret catching up, either.

[‘Master of None’ offers a brilliant spin on the Thanksgiving episode]

Atlanta: “B.A.N.”

Donald Glover made Emmy history for directing this standout episode of the dramedy’s freshman season. “B.A.N.” places Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) — an up-and-coming Atlanta rapper and cousin to Glover’s character, Earn — on “Montague,” a low-budget program aired by the fictional Black American Network. Paper Boi spars with the show’s host and an academic named Deborah Holt over a controversial tweet he posted about Caitlyn Jenner. The roundtable discussion is interspersed with subtle social commentary delivered via parody commercials and a field segment about a black teenager who identifies as transracial.

How to watch: The entire 10-episode first season is now on Hulu. One more reason to finally get that subscription. (Season 2 will premiere on FX next year.)

[‘Atlanta’ tackled stereotypes with fake commercials and a parody news show]

