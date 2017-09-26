

President Trump’s feud with the NFL may have started three days ago, but TV’s late-night comedians still had plenty of thoughts on it Monday night.

Sample comment from Seth Meyers: “North Korea said today that since President Trump has declared war on the country, it has the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside their airspace border. ‘Oh, no you don’t,’ said Trump — to a black athlete kneeling.”

Here are some aspects of the NFL controversy covered by Meyers, Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien and James Corden:



Trump’s complaint that NFL penalties on rough hits are “ruining the game.”

Noah: “What kind of a human being wants more brain damage? How can one person be on the wrong side of everything in history? I’m just waiting for Trump to be like, ‘What’s with all these seatbelts, folks? I remember a time when people weren’t afraid to go through the windshield head first.’ ”

Colbert: (imitating Trump’s voice) “There’s nothing wrong with brain damage. Look how far I got.”

Meyers: “Trump is better than the NFL because with Trump, you get all of the concussions with none of the hitting. Trump talks like he just got his bell rung, someone should always be checking his eyes with a pen flashlight. ‘How many fingers am I holding up?’ ‘Three million illegal voters.’ ‘This guy’s done for the day.’ ”

Corden: “I don’t think Trump realizes how dangerous the symptoms of these concussions are: headaches, emotional instability, impulsive behavior. Basically they turn you into Donald Trump.”

Noah: “Trump’s comments on tackling barely registered in the news because all of Trump’s speeches are basically like gas station bathrooms. You can only really complain about one thing at a time. It’s like, ‘Yeah, I know the sink’s broken, but I’m more concerned about the dead body in the stall next to mine.’ ”

Trump referring to NFL players who protest as a “son of a bitch.”

Noah: “Just so we’re on the same page, when Nazis were protesting in Charlottesville, Trump said ‘Some of these were very fine people’ … but then when black football players protest peacefully by taking a knee during the anthem, he calls them ‘sons of bitches’ who should be fired? Now look, I don’t know if Trump is racist, but I do know he definitely prefers white people to black people. I can say that with confidence.”

Meyers: “Let’s just take a step back and consider how embarrassing it that news anchors now have to introduce comments from the president by warning little children to leave the room. Donald Trump is our first NC-17 president.”

Colbert: “That was unnecessary roughness. There should be a flag on that play. I’m going to say a Confederate flag.”

Corden: “He said owners should say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired.’ And we can only hope and pray that’s what Americans are also going to say in the next presidential election.”

Trump saying, “This has nothing to do with race or anything else. This has to do with respect for our country and respect for our flag. I think it’s very disrespectful to our country.”

Noah: “These players aren’t trying to disrespect the country. That’s not what that is. They’re trying to peacefully protest police treatment of black people in America. If they wanted to disrespect the country, they wouldn’t kneel silently. They’d do crazy things like insult Gold Star families or make fun of POWs like John McCain, or say that America is morally equivalent to Putin’s Russia. That’s the kind of s— they’d do if they were trying to disrespect the country.”

Colbert: “Kneeling during the national anthem has everything to do with race. Just like your presidency.”

Kimmel: “Trump said his criticism had nothing to do with race. And whenever the president says it has nothing do with race, it 100 percent has everything to do with race.”

Colbert: “Those players are protesting racial injustice. They’re not protesting the American flag. Saying that kneeling is a protest against the flag is like saying Gandhi’s hunger strikes were a protest against snacking. You do realize that civil rights activists weren’t sitting in at the lunch counters for better grilled cheese?”

The national anthem:

Colbert: “It started with then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It was a controversial protest. After all, the singing of the national anthem is a sacred time when red-blooded Americans stand up and run to the bathroom because that’s when the line is shortest.”

O’Brien: “Trump is angry at the NFL players for their silent protest during the national anthem. Trump said, ‘Silent protests have no place anywhere outside my marriage.’ ”

Kimmel: “Trump tweeted that players should respect the national anthem because courageous patriots have fought and died for our great American flag. That’s absolutely true, they have. But I think it’s really important to remember: This is a man who got out of the draft because he had bone spurs in his foot. Even though he played high school baseball and basketball on his New York military academy teams. But he couldn’t go to Vietnam because his feet hurt.”

This Trump tweet: “Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!”

Fallon: “Trump tweeted that players standing with locked arms for the national anthem is okay. Incidentally, people standing with locked arms is also the plan for his border wall.”

Colbert: “First of all, locking arms doesn’t mean they’re on your side. And second, ratings aren’t the only indicator of importance. I hear nobody tuned in for the Revolutationary War. Of course, their ad campaign was one guy on a horse.”

Steph Curry being “uninvited” to the White House — after already saying he wouldn’t go.

Colbert: “You don’t want to go to prom with me? Well, guess what? Prom is canceled because it’s stupid, and I didn’t want to go to begin with, and I’m not crying, you’re crying!’ ”

Corden: “Can you disinvite someone who has already turned down your invitation? Is that a thing you can do? I mean, if that is a thing, I have a lot of girls to disinvite from my high school prom. Candace, Beth, Emma, you’re all disinvited. I know it was 20 years ago, I’m pulling the invite. It does feel good, I’ll be honest.”

O’Brien: “President Trump has disinvited Golden State Warrior player Steph Curry from visiting the White House. Not because of their political differences — because Trump believes Curry is from India.”

