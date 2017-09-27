One in a series of dispatches from Paris Fashion Week:



Christian Dior spring/summer 2018 collection (Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)

PARIS — It was midafternoon and the woman posing for the cameras as she arrived at the Dior spring 2018 runway show was dressed in a dove gray, tulle evening gown sprinkled with rhinestones. It was a lovely gown. Far lovelier, in fact, than most of what would soon come down the runway. And yet . . .

Hey, lady, why are you wearing an evening gown in the middle of the day? Why doesn’t anyone else seem to think this is strange?



Lady Amelia Windsor poses before the spring/summer 2018 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Dior. (Philippe Wojazer/Reuters)

The shows here have begun with all of their usual quirks, traditions and utter illogic. The clients and ambassadors of the house arrive decked out in the brand’s products. They wear evening gowns to lunchtime shows, fall clothes despite continued summertime temperatures, hobbling shoes despite the need to actually ambulate. The celebrities tumble in — welcome, Naomi Watts! — looking perfectly polished and primped in their Dior finery because they love it so. Because they have been dressed by the house. Because they get this stuff for free. And so what’s not to love?

Naomi Watts arrives at the Dior show. (Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images)

The runway season got underway here with the usual mix of creativity and commerce, impracticality and salesmanship. And an awareness that this somehow all fits into the greater culture. But how?

Christian Dior spring/summer 2018 collection (Helle Moos/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)

The Dior show was set under a large tent in the gardens of the Musee Rodin. The inspiration for designer Maria Grazia Chiuri was the French artist Niki de Saint Phalle, known for her monumental sculptures and strange, bulbous creatures. De Saint Phalle had a troubled, painful childhood and was considered an “outsider” artist.

From her debut at the storied fashion shows, Chiuri has defined herself as a bit of an outsider storming an institution. She is a feminist designer, a woman sensitive to her rarefied position as one of the few female creative directors at the top of the fashion pyramid, and well aware of the impact that her work has on the way in which women define themselves and the way in which they are seen by others. Chiuri is a breakthrough. She understands this.



Christian Dior spring/summer 2018 collection (Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



Christian Dior spring/summer 2018 collection (Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)



Christian Dior spring/summer 2018 collection (Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post)

For her first show, she quoted from the Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s essay “We should all be feminists.” She even emblazoned T-shirts with that phrase.

So it was not surprising that guests would arrive Tuesday to find a copy of historian Linda Nochlin’s 1971 art history essay, “Why Have There Been No Great Female Artists?” on their seat. In her treatise, Nochlin didn’t try to catalogue overlooked or undervalued female artists but instead poked at the patriarchy by questioning the parameters that define “great” and “art.”