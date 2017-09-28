

Hugh Hefner and his girlfriend, 19-year-old actress Barbara Benton, are surrounded by Bunny Girls at the Playboy Club in London, on Sept. 5, 1969. (AP)

The actress Kat Denning remembered meeting Hugh Hefner at his famed mansion, where he was “very nice to my mom.”

Kim Kardashian said she was “honored to be part of the Playboy team.” Larry King called him was a “GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights.”

A visionary editor who for decades threw lavish parties at his home, the Playboy Mansion, Hefner shared time and photo ops with a diverse cast of celebrities, civil rights leaders and journalists, some of whom shared online Tuesday their memories, condolences, and even some jokes about the founder of Playboy magazine, who died at 91.

Actress Jenny McCarthy shared her Playboy cover and thanked Hefner for “changing so many people’s lives, esp. mine.” Actor Rob Lowe reminisced about their “great conversations.”

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. #PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 28, 2017

Musician Belinda Carlisle remembered a “sweet kind man,” while Gene Simmons of KISS praised the “entrepreneur and innovator.”

woke up to the sad news of @hughhefner passing. such a sweet kind man – so lucky to have met him and work with him. #endofanera RIP Hef pic.twitter.com/5EnNRrJiOm — Belinda Carlisle (@belindaofficial) September 28, 2017

A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on. #Hef pic.twitter.com/36cRzlUPRw — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 28, 2017

To Paris Hilton, Hefner was a “legend” and friend with whom she shared incredible memories.

So sad to hear the news about @HughHefner. 😢 He was a #Legend, innovator & one of a kind. We had so many fun & incredible memories together. I will miss him dearly. Rest In Peace my friend. 🙏🏼 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson noted that the magazine editor was a “strong supporter of the civil rights movement,” a part of Hefner’s legacy that others also wanted to highlight.

Hugh Hefner was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement. We shall never forget him. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/oL3lKLZRQ5 — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner changed the game with @Playboy, but those who idolize Heff should also remember him for his support of civil rights & the LGBT. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) September 28, 2017

Former SNL cast member Taran Killiam looked back at a Halloween party at the Playboy Mansion with the “best haunted maze,” while actor Patton Oswalt poked some fun.

Went to a @Playboy Halloween party. It was elaborate & sexy & odd. Best haunted maze I've ever seen. Anyway, this death is about me. #RIPHef — Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) September 28, 2017

As per his wishes, Hugh Hefner’s body will be left in a fort in the woods for other kids to find & pass around. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 28, 2017

Porn star Ron Jeremy chimed in with memories of more than two decades of parties. Ryan Seacrest said Hefner was a “Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest.”

Today the world lost a legend. #HughHefner started my career. For 22 yrs I got to wish him happy new year at his mansion. I’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/4Aowa1g44z — Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) September 28, 2017

Rest in peace #HughHefner – he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 28, 2017

Others drew attention to Hefner’s work in support of the First Amendment.

Here is a list of people (including amazing journalists) who won the Hugh Hefner First Amendment Award. https://t.co/ervwhGWjup — Andrew M. Seaman (@andrewmseaman) September 28, 2017

With the praise came criticism also.

Please read this essential @KateAurthur consideration of Holly Madison’s life inside the Playboy Mansion https://t.co/BaFmozLpBo — Shani O. Hilton (@shani_o) September 28, 2017

Wait, is it possible Hugh Hefner did good AND bad things? But… But… *robot head explodes, humans escape from robot hot tub* — Joss Whedon (@joss) September 28, 2017

