Hugh Hefner and his girlfriend, 19-year-old actress Barbara Benton, are surrounded by Bunny Girls at the Playboy Club in London, on Sept. 5, 1969. (AP)

The actress Kat Denning remembered meeting Hugh Hefner at his famed mansion, where he was “very nice to my mom.”

Kim Kardashian said she was “honored to be part of the Playboy team.” Larry King called him was a “GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights.”

A visionary editor who for decades threw lavish parties at his home, the Playboy Mansion, Hefner shared time and photo ops with a diverse cast of celebrities, civil rights leaders and journalists, some of whom shared online Tuesday their memories, condolences, and even some jokes about the founder of Playboy magazine, who died at 91.

[Hugh Hefner, visionary editor who created Playboy magazine, dies at 91]

Actress Jenny McCarthy shared her Playboy cover and thanked Hefner for “changing so many people’s lives, esp. mine.” Actor Rob Lowe reminisced about their “great conversations.”

Musician Belinda Carlisle remembered a “sweet kind man,” while Gene Simmons of KISS praised the “entrepreneur and innovator.”

To Paris Hilton, Hefner was a “legend” and friend with whom she shared incredible memories.

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson noted that the magazine editor was a “strong supporter of the civil rights movement,” a part of Hefner’s legacy that others also wanted to highlight.

Former SNL cast member Taran Killiam looked back at a Halloween party at the Playboy Mansion with the “best haunted maze,” while actor Patton Oswalt poked some fun.

Porn star Ron Jeremy chimed in with memories of more than two decades of parties. Ryan Seacrest said Hefner was a “Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest.”

Others drew attention to Hefner’s work in support of the First Amendment.

With the praise came criticism also.

