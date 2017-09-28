

Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for “Veep.” (Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Emmy-winning “Seinfeld” and “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a note the actress posted Thursday on Twitter.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she wrote. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Louis-Dreyfus, 56, recently appeared at the Emmy Awards, where she picked up her sixth consecutive trophy for best comedy actress for HBO’s “Veep.” She plays the embattled politician Selina Meyer in an extremely accurate parody of Washington culture. “Veep,” which will wrap up in 2018 with its seventh and final season, also won best comedy for the third year in a row.

“For a long time, I thought, maybe we should do eight seasons,” Louis-Dreyfus said after the Emmys. “But then creatively when we were talking about stories, it really felt like there was a finality.”

After Louis-Dreyfus posted the news on Thursday, responses poured in:

J sending all my healing energy your way. You are incredible to use this moment as an opportunity to support others. Thank you. Much love xd https://t.co/okgfVDUeAW — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 28, 2017

Sending you love and strength but it appears you beat us to it and are sending the world love and strength. https://t.co/tctqlziwhS — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 28, 2017

We love this woman. pic.twitter.com/EqvF6HXpj0 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) September 28, 2017

Stay strong. It is a club none of us wanted to join but there are amazing women with you in the struggle. https://t.co/4i5OBrVYQy — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) September 28, 2017

Sending love and best wishes to @OfficialJLD and her family. ❤️ https://t.co/GVF56Y3S2K — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) September 28, 2017

Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 28, 2017

❤️❤️so sorry and so in awe https://t.co/eHIrXiKm3h — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 28, 2017

Cancer is no match for you. Stomp it good. xox — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 28, 2017