

Ioan Gruffudd, left, as Andrew Earlham and Joanne Froggatt as Laura Nielson in “Liar.” (Joss Barratt/Two Brothers Pictures/ITV/SundanceTV)

Rape is everywhere on television. It’s an overused plot device, and in recent years, viewers have started calling it out for what it is: a cynical trope that’s casually employed, either to make a female character sympathetic or to spur her significant other into action, knight in shining armor-style.

There’s been rape on prestige dramas (“Game of Thrones,” “The Americans”), network shows (“SVU,” obviously, and “Scandal”) and even the PBS costume drama “Downton Abbey.”

So the fact that “Liar,” which aired its first episode Wednesday on Sundance, revolves around an alleged sexual assault is not exactly a selling point. And yet, the drama presents rape in a very different way — by not showing it at all.

Instead, the show makes the incident ambiguous, just the way we might come across allegations in news stories or court cases, where one person swears a crime happened and the other denies everything. That means “Liar” gives viewers a sometimes uncomfortable opportunity to gauge their own biases while they try to make sense of who’s telling the truth.

The man and woman at the center of the story are the charming, handsome surgeon Andrew (Ioan Gruffudd) and the tough but brittle English teacher Laura (Joanne Froggatt, also the rape victim on “Downton”). After Laura breaks up with her boyfriend, she runs into Andrew as he’s dropping off his teenage son at school. They’re acquainted through Laura’s sister, Katy (Zoë Tapper), one of Andrew’s colleagues.

Andrew is a widower, and he’s sweetly bumbling when he asks Laura out for a drink. She’s noncommittal but agrees after Katy puts on the pressure. So, Laura and Andrew end up going to dinner that evening at a fancy restaurant, as if this is the start of some romantic comedy. They have good chemistry and fun banter, and the date very nearly ends with a quick hug outside of Laura’s apartment building — only Andrew’s phone has died so he can’t call a cab.

No matter. Laura invites him upstairs so she can call one for him.

From there, things get hazy. Laura wakes up the next morning alone and half-dressed, tearful and shaken. Next to her lies her phone with a text from Andrew saying what an amazing time he had. After showering, she tells her sister and then the police that Andrew drugged and raped her; she distinctly remembers telling him no. He, on the other hand, tells the detectives who show up at his work that he and Laura had consensual sex after a great first date. Without any evidence of a struggle or drugs in Laura’s system, it’s his word against hers.

So who’s telling the truth? The liar is revealed midway through the six-episode series, but in the meantime we have to rely on nothing more than our own judgment.

This is, as always, thorny business. Since sexual assault is widespread and underreported, and false accusations are rare, some argue that believing the victim should be the default. But that’s not usually what happens.

Just look at Bill Cosby, whose reputation didn’t suffer when a few women came forward with assault claims against him. It took dozens of similar accusations before the public started to come around to the fact that a beloved comedian might be capable of heinous crimes. The highly publicized case of Rolling Stone’s “Jackie” fabricating a fraternity gang rape only throws more doubt on the stories of real victims.

“Liar,” which was created by brothers Harry and Jack Williams, goes out of its way to make us question Laura the way a typical skeptic would.

As she gets ready for her date, we see her sitting in a red bra and black leather skirt (“what were you wearing?”) while sipping wine (“how much did you have to drink?”). Plus, she’s the one who invites him upstairs — he even offers to just walk home. When she tells her sister what happened, Katy immediately asks about alcohol consumption. How much did she have?

“More than I should have,” Laura admits. “I was nervous.”

Andrew, meanwhile, seems about as threatening as, well, Cliff Huxtable, although he does some curious things on the night in question. Laura remembers him switching their wine glasses, and when she returns to her apartment to look for the empty glasses — and any remnants of a date rape drug — she finds them inside of a clean dishwasher that only Andrew could have turned on.

The ugliest reactions to Laura’s accusations come after she makes the questionable decision to recount her story on social media, calling out her attacker by name. The post goes viral and the responses are split between those who feel badly for her, those who think she’s lying and those who believe she asked for it. One even says that it couldn’t possibly have happened since Andrew is so much better looking than she is. The saddest part is none of the awful replies seem at all unrealistic.

Meanwhile, every fresh twist forces us to question our own allegiances. We feel badly for Andrew who’s been publicly shamed — but not in the moments when Laura seems so believable. She seems to have a messier past but is that grounds to doubt her? After all, as in most similar cases, she has nothing to gain from pressing charges.

If rape is going to be used as a plot point, “Liar” does an excellent job of presenting it in a new way by forcing us to confront our own flawed logic in how we determine the guilt and innocence of complete strangers.