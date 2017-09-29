

Meryl Streep has dozens of movies — and awards — under her belt, but she’s never hosted SNL. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

“Saturday Night Live” returns this weekend after a record-breaking season. We already know the first host of Season 43 will be Ryan Gosling (joined by musical guest Jay-Z), with Gal Gadot and Kumail Nanjiani to follow. This got us thinking about whom we’d like to see host and the shocking number of bona fide superstars who have never hosted the long-running sketch show.

We put together a list of the names that surprised us most.

Brad Pitt

Why you think he’s already hosted: He’s a world-famous movie star. He’s Brad Pitt.

Why he’d be great: Pitt has taken comedic turns in films such as “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” “The Big Short” and “Inglourious Basterds.” His SNL debut would be even funnier if he’s willing to make fun of, say, his love of matcha tea. Bonus points if he gets Frank Ocean to be the musical guest.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Why you think he’s already hosted: He’s had a steady stream of blockbusters over the years. And he did appear live in Studio 8H once — during Jonah Hill’s monologue.

Why he’d be great: He’s been famous since he was a kid, he’s undeniably charming, and he’s proven his comedic chops in real life and on screen. Plus, he’s been known to really throw himself into his work.

Meryl Streep

Why you think she’s already hosted: She has appeared in more than 40 movies, is beloved in Hollywood, has three Oscars and, like SNL, has earned the ire of President Trump.

Why she’d be great: No, no, that wasn’t a question.

Julia Roberts

Why you think she’s already hosted: She was a breakout star in the ’90s thanks to “Pretty Woman” and a steady slew of titles that crowned her America’s Sweetheart. Also, Amy Poehler played her in a (rather scathing) 2002 sketch.

Why she’d be great: She may not be a comedian, but she can be hilarious in interviews. And who better to make fun of rom-coms than Julia Roberts?

Will Smith

Why you think he’s already hosted: He got his start in comedy and his career has spanned decades. Smith hasn’t been completely absent from Studio 8H — former cast members Tim Meadows and Jay Pharoah have both impersonated him.

Why he’d be great: Though his filmography has veered toward action flicks and, recently, more serious fare, Smith has always been hilarious. Also, wouldn’t it be great to hear his side of Tiffany Haddish’s amazing Groupon story?

Sandra Bullock

Why you think she’s already hosted: Like Roberts, she has held the title of America’s Sweetheart — not to mention Miss Congeniality. She even held her own opposite Betty White in the 2009 film “The Proposal.”

Why she’d be great: She has a good sense of humor and isn’t afraid to make fun of herself: She personally accepted both her Golden Raspberry for worst actress (“All About Steve”) and Oscar (“The Blind Side”) on the same weekend in 2009.

Stephen Colbert

Why you think he’s already hosted: Sure, he’s pretty busy these days, but it’s hard to believe he didn’t host during (or immediately after) his “Colbert Report” days.

Why he’d be great: He has a knack for political satire and can hold his own in a hosting role. Plus, he has his own history with SNL — he used to voice one half of the Ambiguously Gay Duo and once auditioned for the show alongside Tracy Morgan.

Seth Meyers

Why you think he’s already hosted: Meyers is one of SNL’s most recognizable and successful alums, having parlayed his “Weekend Update” days into must-see political analysis on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Why he’d be great: Everyone loves an SNL homecoming!

Viola Davis

Why you think she’s already hosted: She’s an award-winning film and TV star who has been ubiquitous on our screens the last few years. Like, really, she’s in everything — even your favorite GIF.

(via GIPHY)

Why she’d be great: Have you heard the woman’s speeches? We’d undoubtedly be in for one heck of a monologue.

Nick Offerman

Why you think he’s already hosted: Most of his “Parks and Recreation” co-stars — most recently, Aziz Ansari — have had their turns on the sketch comedy show. Plus, his wife (and occasional co-star) Megan Mullally hosted back in 2004.

Why he’d be great: Have you met our friend Ron Swanson?

Related:

‘Saturday Night Live’ makes major changes after a wildly successful season

How Darrell Hammond, SNL’s best impressionist ever, found life after Trump