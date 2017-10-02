A gunman in a high-rise hotel overlooking the Las Vegas Strip opened fire on a country music festival Oct. 1, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. (Taylor Turner/The Washington Post)

CBS fired a company lawyer Monday after she criticized victims of the the Las Vegas mass shooting, which claimed the lives of at least 59 people.

Hayley Geftman-Gold, who was a vice president and senior legal counsel at CBS in New York, wrote on Facebook that she was “actually not even sympathetic” to the victims of the shooting because “country music fans often are Republican gun toters,” according to Los Angeles Times.

She added that she had no hope that Republicans — whom she called “Repugs” — would ever take action and “do the right thing” if they didn’t do anything when children were murdered.

Her posts have since been deleted. Geftman-Gold, who had been with CBS for a year, could not immediately be reached for comment.

People take cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gunfire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

CBS confirmed to The Washington Post on Monday that Geftman-Gold was dismissed for her “deeply unacceptable” comments on social media.

“This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS,” the company said in a statement.

“Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.”

A petition addressed to the New York State Bar Association has been posted online condemning Geftman-Gold’s “professional misconduct,” and had more than 1,000 signatures as of early Monday evening.

