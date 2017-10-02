At least 50 people are dead and hundreds are wounded after a gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 (Elyse Samuels,Monica Akhtar/The Washington Post)

They called it the “neon sleepover.” The Route 91 Harvest festival — three days of country music on a 15-acre lot, beneath the skyline of Las Vegas.

You could bring your kid, but no teddy bears or fireworks.

You could drink and dance, then sleep in an RV park for $45 a night. Or maybe at the towering Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino next door, where on Sunday, on the 32nd floor, a gunman would look out over the festival’s final act.

Luke Bryan once called Route 91 an “adult playground,” Rolling Stone wrote. And the lineup for its fourth year was “stellar.”

Eric Church would headline on the first night before a sold-out crowd of tens of thousands — black leather, loud guitars and big drums.

Then on Saturday, Sam Hunt, once described as “country music’s biggest pop crossover hope since Taylor Swift.”

And then the third night, which in many ways has not ended.

Friday

Come on in y’all! The #ThreeDayNeonSleepover has officially started! pic.twitter.com/VTZqI5uo3d — Route 91 Harvest (@Route91Harvest) September 29, 2017

A couple got engaged to the lyrics of High Valley’s “Make You Mine” in the late afternoon, while electric fans blew mists of water into the crowd beneath the fierce Nevada sun.

The Olympic champion Michael Phelps wrapped his arms around his wife. They had traveled from Arizona to catch the festival with friends.

It was, Nicole Phelps wrote on Instagram, the “perfect #datenight.”

By nightfall, revelers covered the field in front of the main stage, a shimmering mass of people under spotlights. “One for the books,” Brothers Osborne wrote on Twitter.

When Church took the stage for the main act, a skull flashed on the drum beside him.

Eric Church showing Las Vegas why he is the Chief. #Day1 #RT91Harvest #ThreeDayNeonSleepover A post shared by Route 91 Harvest Festival (@route91harvest) on Sep 29, 2017 at 11:56pm PDT

Saturday

“We can’t believe we get to do it all over again,” trumpeted the festival’s official Twitter account as the crowd returned for the second-day lineup. Passes had long ago sold out, but one fan got in courtesy of a golden can of Budweiser:

“Never know what surprises await.”

Kalya Ritchie and Megan Greene had come from California and would stay the whole weekend. They packed brightly colored boots, in which they would be seen at the end of it — walking hand in hand down the Vegas Strip in shock.

Brett Young played on Saturday.

And Lauren Alaina.

And Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots.

And Maren Morris.

As Hunt prepared to take the main stage, the crowd pressed up against the fences and the hotels behind them shone like gems in the night.

Sam Hunt brought the house party to the strip tonight! #ThreeDayNeonSleepover #RT91Harvest A post shared by Route 91 Harvest Festival (@route91harvest) on Sep 30, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

Sunday

On the final day, a man with a gun waited and watched from one of those hotels, the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

From his room on the 32nd floor, police said, he would unleash a stream of constant, rapid gunfire, leaving at least 50 dead and hundreds hurt in what may be worst shooting in modern U.S. history.

And then he would die himself.

But before that horror came one last day of music.

Hello #lasvegas !! This is gonna be fun !! #route91harvest A post shared by Big Kenny (@bigkennytv) on Oct 1, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Taylor Benge, 21, sat drinking Red Bull vodka and margaritas.

He didn’t really like country music, he told The Washington Post, but had recently gone through a breakup, and this was a way distract himself.

So he sipped and listened as Kane Brown’s set gave way to Big & Rich and the final acts of the weekend.

When Benge heard the first few pops, he recalled, he mistook them for fireworks.

The penultimate act, Jake Owen, had brought his crew and manager, a friend celebrating her 50th birthday.

The singer later reflected on NBC’s “Today” show about how much he took for granted.

“We live this life of not being scared,” he said. “Which I think is great.”

He went through his set, and then walked onto the stage with a couple of friends to watch the festival’s closing act — headliner Jason Aldean, who months earlier had been crowned entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards just up the Strip.

Aldean was barely five measures into “When She Says Baby” when the shots started.

“Is that gunfire?” Owen remembered thinking, about 50 feet from the center of the stage.

A gunman killed at least 50 people and injured at least 200 during a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1. The shooter began firing during Jason Aldean's performance, prompting the crowd to panic and the singer to sprint off stage. (Hannah Dorfman)

The gunfire continued, steady against the beat of the song:

It’s tough just gettin’ up/ Throwin’ on these boots and makin’ that climb/ Some days I’d rather be a no-show . . .

Shot after shot, faster and faster.

“You could hear it ringing off the tops of the stage,” Owen said.

Aldean was seen in videos sprinting off the stage then.

Owen ran too. So did the other stars, and all the thousands of spectators — fleeing and screaming and falling and dying.

The night would go on, but the music was done.

Heather Long in Las Vegas and Wesley Lowery in Washington contributed to this report, which has been updated.

