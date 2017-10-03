

Jason Aldean performed at the Country Music Awards last year in Las Vegas. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Jason Aldean posted an emotional plea to Instagram early Tuesday, urging people to “come together and stop the hate” in the wake of a shooting rampage that killed at least 59 people and injured hundreds more who were attending the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.

The country singer was the closing act for the three-day country music concert and had just started playing his 2013 hit “When She Says Baby” as gunfire erupted Sunday night. Police say that 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on festival attendees from the window of his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, across the street from the festival grounds.

[As Las Vegas grieves, investigators struggle to uncover motive behind shooting rampage]

“Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions,” Aldean wrote in his message, also posted to Twitter. “Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely [sic] don’t understand why a person would want to take the life of another.”

At least 50 people are dead and hundreds wounded after a gunman attacked a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Oct. 1. Video posted on Twitter captures the moment the attacker opened fire from a hotel room during Jason Aldean's set. (Reuters)

“Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. The world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in,” added the singer, whose wife Brittany Kerr is pregnant with their first child. Aldean has two daughters from a previous marriage.

[Jason Aldean, Jake Owen and Luke Combs, Sunday’s artists at the Route 91 Harvest festival]

“At the end of the day we aren’t Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women,” he continued. “We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE!”

Aldean ended his message by offering his prayers to the victims of Sunday’s massacre. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together,” he wrote. “Time to come together and stop the hate!”

Related:

Country artists have the ear of American gun culture. They need to speak up.

‘I cannot express how wrong I was’: Country guitarist changes mind on gun control after Vegas

Stunned country music community mourns after mass shooting in Las Vegas

Read Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional, scathing monologue about gun control after the Vegas massacre