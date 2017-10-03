

Kim Cattrall, left, in January 2015, and Sarah Jessica Parker may be at odds. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP; Evan Agnostini/Invision/AP)

As we grow older, we like to think that we’re over mundane drama and that we’ve become the best version of ourselves. But sometimes we give in to our most destructive instincts and expose the world to the dark secrets that we thought we hid in our fabulous closets long ago.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported an “exclusive” Thursday: Kim Cattrall, the brash, lascivious Samantha Jones, was the supposed holdout for a third film installment of “Sex and the City,” demanding that Warner Bros. produce some of her other movie ideas or she wouldn’t participate in the film. A “source” told the tabloid that everyone else was pretty much ready to start filming.

Meanwhile, across town — or an ocean, rather — Sarah Jessica Parker, otherwise known as the glamorous Carrie Bradshaw, confirmed to “Extra” a little later that day that “Sex and the City 3″ was indeed officially squashed.

“It’s not halted; it’s over,” Parker said on a red carpet for the New York City Ballet Gala. “We’re not doing it. … I’m disappointed. You know, we had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story, and I think — it’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell that story and, you know, have that experience, I think more so it’s for that audience that has been so vocal about wanting a third movie.”

Though Parker did not explicitly name her co-star as the reason, we couldn’t help but wonder … were the rumors true?

Not according to Cattrall, who said she made her decision known to executives the year before.

Woke 2 a @MailOnline storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

However, some of the other “Sex and the City” cast members didn’t seem to agree. Willie Garson (BFF to Carrie, Stanford Blatch) posted a now-deleted tweet: “And that, is that. And sadly, the reasons are true. Period.” (As BuzzFeed noted, he kept up his retweet of the Daily Mail article, whose headline linked the shelving of the project to “Kim Cattrall’s demands.”) He also expressed disappointment that the canning of the film, which was supposedly soon to begin shooting, left many crew members in the lurch.

Disappointed for all crew holding on for negotiations to conclude for their jobs, and of course, for the fans. Leave it at that. #Truth — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) September 29, 2017

Kristin Davis, who played the uptight but sweet Charlotte York Goldenblatt, also expressed disappointment about the disintegration of the project on her personal Instagram.

So what happened? Was Cattrall lying, or were we lying to ourselves?

In an interview she taped with Piers Morgan on Monday night, Cattrall reaffirmed her stance on the issue. “It’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” Cattrall told Morgan on “Life Stories,” according to the Daily Mail.

“And this is really where I take to task the people from ‘Sex and the City’,” she continued, “and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer.” Yikes. While Cattrall noted that “there is genuine affection” with Parker “and there has been over the years,” she also made sure to note that “I don’t know what [Parker’s] issue is. I never have.” She also said that she doesn’t speak with her SATC co-stars and that she has “moved on. This is what my 60s are about. They’re about me making decisions for me — not my career, for me. And that feels frickin’ fantastic.”

While we’d like to believe that everything is roses, it’s important to remember that even the most beautiful flowers have thorns. Will these powerful women ever make up? Is there hope for fences to be mended on a new foundation of friendship? Or will we push our memories of a better time to the back of our spacious wardrobes, gathering dust like so many kicky berets?

Later that night, I got to thinking: Are we sad about “Sex and the City 3″ not happening, or that our illusion of four best friends has been shattered? Either way, like every other time we’ve faced heartbreak, we’ll pick up the pieces and put ourselves together again.

