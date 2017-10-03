

Tom Petty performing with the Heartbreakers in Irvine, Calif., in 2005. (Karl Walter/Getty Images)

. . . or at least they were the songs that meant a lot to us, the staff of The Washington Post. Let’s discuss:

“American Girl” (1977)

The sound itself is of escape and joy and a kind of emotional and physical ramble that couldn’t take place anywhere but here, right now. But where is here? That’s the key to “American Girl.” It was written by a man whose catalogue is stuffed with urgent songs that couldn’t be by anyone else but could happen anywhere, to anyone, at any time. Of all those songs, none is as Petty-ish in its genius.

“American Girl” defined Tom Petty’s writing approach, the idea of staying so “wide open” that he allows “listeners to see themselves in the picture,” Warren Zanes wrote in his definitive 2015 biography. You feel nostalgic, desperate, sad, hopeful and yet you have no idea where or when the action is taking place. Or who exactly it’s about. No “Tommy used to work on the docks” or Magic Rat driving over the Jersey state line.

— Geoff Edgers

“Here Comes My Girl” (1979)

It was on the 1979 album Damn the Torpedos, which came out while I was working in a record store in Des Moines, Iowa — back in the days of vinyl and head shops and adolescent longing and power chords. All of those sense memories are wrapped up in the song, which starts out with a “Rumble”-esque chord worthy of Link Wray, then blossoms into an spoken-sung ode to desire that toes a continual precarious line between rough urgency and lyrical beauty. Those delicious, jangly harmonies. The sweet anticipation. That unapologetic lust when Petty says, “Watch her walk.” The edge and danger and purity of it. Those dumb, fun, lamentably bygone days. So good, so free, so right.

— Ann Hornaday

“A Thing About You” (1981)

For a rush of the known and the unknown, it’s hard to beat “A Thing About You,” a hard-charging love song from 1981 about intense yearning, plus all of the obscure feelings that haunt that kind of desire. “I’m not much on mystery,” Petty sings in the opening line, but it’s already too late. The mystery is all around him. From that point forward, the harder he tried to blast through it, the more of it he seemed to gather.

— Chris Richards

“Don’t Come Around Here No More” (1985)

Every time I hear it, I see the video that unreeled in my half-conscious head one school-day morning when the clock radio popped on to DC101: A lanky guy with lanky blond hair trudging purposefully through a sunny field, on the start of some journey in cadence with the steady beat. The song was still new — I hadn’t yet seen its actual video, a much trippier Alice in Wonderland dream sequence — but even half-asleep I could recognize Tom Petty.

Which is remarkable, considering how drenched in 1980s production it is. Petty may have been a proud rootsy acolyte of Buddy Holly and the Byrds, but he was no purist. He embraced the fads of the moment here — synthesizers, wailing bluesy female backup singers, little baroque filigrees that sound like something Tears for Fears lifted from Sgt. Pepper’s. That electric sitar comes courtesy of co-writer and co-producer Dave Stewart, of the ur-80s band Eurhythmics. Yet it still shines through like a pure Tom Petty song, not an 80s time capsule. All the elements are there: The insistent guitars, the building tension, the bitter breakup-infused lyrics — and a one-of-a-kind voice that could go from sneering to soaring.

— Amy Argetsinger

“I Won’t Back Down” (1989)

This was one of the first five songs I ever learned on guitar. I was a teenage wannabe punk rocker, so the song’s three simple chords were easy to learn. But the song was punk in spirit too: Spare on words, simple song structure, but revisiting its chorus of defiance like a mantra. It was a great song to cover. Sometimes I’d play it straight. Sometimes I turned it into a punk song. Sometimes I’d vary up the strumming so it sounds like Petty to the tune of Radiohead. The lyrics, like the music, are universal, easy to fit with your worldview no matter who you are, even President George W. Bush. It was also the first song that taught me how to project my voice. Thanks to Tom Petty, I learned to lift my whispering voice to become a roar.

— Gene Park

“You Don’t Know How It Feels” (1994)

Tom Petty’s “Greatest Hits” collection is arguably the peak of the form. It’s a perfect 18-for-18 (being kind on that Thunderclap Newman cover), and if any of those songs came on the radio when you were behind the wheel, you’d immediately twist that volume dial hard to the right. But his first single after that perfect compilation came out just might be his crowning achievement. “You Don’t Know How It Feels” is delivered in an uncluttered, unhurried manner. It’s a sad song, but it’s not depressing. There’s that laidback self-assurance of someone who knows he just wrote his greatest song after his greatest hits album went mega-platinum.

The song was inescapable on rock radio in 1994, eventually hitting No. 1 on the mainstream rock charts. The songs that hit that top spot before and after were “Interstate Love Song” by Stone Temple Pilots and “Better Man” by Pearl Jam — among the very best by two of the era’s biggest bands. The song established that Petty was nothing resembling a nostalgia act and could go toe-to-toe with new stars. And another thing about hearing “You Don’t Know How It Feels” on the radio — the line “roll another joint” was deemed too controversial and was edited into this warped garble. It was stupid, yet somehow made the song feel even more stoned. So thanks for that, puritan censors.

— David Malitz