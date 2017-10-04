On Tuesday, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel was greeted with especially loud cheers and applause from his late-night studio audience — the day before, he delivered an emotional, scathing monologue about the Las Vegas massacre and Congress’s inaction on gun control. Similar to his monologues about the GOP health-care bill, it went viral.
Kimmel thanked the crowd. “I want to send special good wishes to those watching from Las Vegas, where you know what happened on Sunday night,” said Kimmel, who grew up in Vegas. “I’m not going to get deep into it again tonight. I said what I had to say last night.”
[Column | Without saying anything new, Jimmy Kimmel is saying everything right]
However, as he occasionally does, Kimmel also had a few words for anyone critical of his message.
“But I do want to say something to these nuts who spent most of the day today on television and online attacking those of us who think we need to do something about the fact that 59 innocent people were killed,” Kimmel said. “They say it’s inappropriate to be talking about it because it’s too soon.”
“Well, maybe it’s too soon for you because deep down inside you know, in your heart, you know you bear some responsibility for the fact that almost anyone can get any weapon they want,” he continued. “And now you want to cover yourself until the storm of outrage passes and you can go back to your dirty business as usual. But it’s not too soon for us, because we’re Americans, and last time I checked, the First Amendment is at least as important as the Second Amendment.”
“So we will talk about it,” Kimmel concluded, as his audience broke into applause again. “And shame on you for suggesting we do otherwise.”
Read more:
Opinion | Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue on guns was very powerful. It’s not enough, Jimmy.
Read Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional, scathing monologue about gun control after the Las Vegas massacre
The lives lost in Las Vegas: Stories of some of the people who were killed in the rampage
SuperFan Badge
SuperFan badge holders consistently post smart, timely comments about Washington area sports and teams.
More about badges | Request a badge
Culture Connoisseur Badge
Culture Connoisseurs consistently offer thought-provoking, timely comments on the arts, lifestyle and entertainment.
More about badges | Request a badge
Fact Checker Badge
Fact Checkers contribute questions, information and facts to The Fact Checker.
More about badges | Request a badge
Washingtologist Badge
Washingtologists consistently post thought-provoking, timely comments on events, communities, and trends in the Washington area.
More about badges | Request a badge
Post Writer Badge
This commenter is a Washington Post editor, reporter or producer.
Post Forum Badge
Post Forum members consistently offer thought-provoking, timely comments on politics, national and international affairs.
More about badges | Request a badge
Weather Watcher Badge
Weather Watchers consistently offer thought-provoking, timely comments on climates and forecasts.
More about badges | Request a badge
World Watcher Badge
World Watchers consistently offer thought-provoking, timely comments on international affairs.
More about badges | Request a badge
Post Contributor Badge
This commenter is a Washington Post contributor. Post contributors aren’t staff, but may write articles or columns. In some cases, contributors are sources or experts quoted in a story.
More about badges | Request a badge
Post Recommended
Washington Post reporters or editors recommend this comment or reader post.
You must be logged in to report a comment.
You must be logged in to recommend a comment.
Comments our editors find particularly useful or relevant are displayed in Top Comments, as are comments by users with these badges: . Replies to those posts appear here, as well as posts by staff writers.
All comments are posted in the All Comments tab.
To pause and restart automatic updates, click "Live" or "Paused". If paused, you'll be notified of the number of additional comments that have come in.
Comments our editors find particularly useful or relevant are displayed in Top Comments, as are comments by users with these badges: . Replies to those posts appear here, as well as posts by staff writers.