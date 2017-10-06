

Harvey Weinstein and Meryl Streep at a 2012 Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation gala in New York. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation)

The professional trajectory of Harvey Weinstein, the famed and feared Hollywood mogul, has been as volatile as his personality.

One of Hollywood’s most powerful producers, Weinstein co-founded Miramax Films, turning the studio into a behemoth that changed the way independent films were viewed. His name has been attached to some of the most famous movies from the past few decades, and he has remained a force in a film industry that has changed substantially since he began his career in the 1970s. Along the way, he helped propel the careers of people such as Quentin Tarantino and Steven Soderbergh and won the admiration of countless critics and others.

But his reputation for abrasiveness and his legendary temper have earned him more than a few enemies along the way, making Weinstein the frequent target of award-ceremony jokes and pointed anecdotes.

Matt Damon once compared him to a scorpion. There has been bad blood, too, with a former protege, Kevin Smith.

The complicated relationship Weinstein has with the industry was perhaps best summed up by a speech Meryl Streep gave at the Golden Globes one year.

“I want to thank God — Harvey Weinstein,” she joked. “The punisher. Old Testament, I guess.”

But a blockbuster story published by the New York Times on Thursday represents perhaps the most severe blow to his career. The story aired decades of previously unknown sexual harassment accusations against Weinstein, who now says he plans to take a leave of absence.

An explosive New York Times story has revealed sexual harassment allegations against famed producer Harvey Weinstein. (Nicki DeMarco/The Washington Post)

Here is a timeline of his ups and downs over the years.

The glory years

In 1979, Weinstein and his brother, Bob, co-founded Miramax, which would help bring art-house cinema into the mainstream.

The studio broke through in the late 1980s with a trio of hits: Soderbergh’s “Sex, Lies, and Videotape,” Jim Sheridan’s “My Left Foot,” which won Daniel Day-Lewis an Oscar, and Giuseppe Tornatore’s “Cinema Paradiso,” which won the Oscar for best foreign-language film.

Disney bought the studio in 1993 for between $60 million and $80 million, giving it an infusion of cash and the backing of a major company. Miramax continued its success, financing Tarantino’s 1994 hit “Pulp Fiction,” which went on to be one of the most influential films of the decade. The film, which was made for $8.5 million, grossed more than $200 million worldwide.

For an 11-year period from 1992 to 2003, Miramax Films had at least one its films nominated for an Oscar each year, winning best picture for several of them, including “The English Patient” (1996), “Shakespeare in Love” (1998) and “Chicago” (2002).

Other acclaimed films that came out of Miramax included “Good Will Hunting” (1997) and “The Cider House Rules” (1999).

And hits such as “Scream” (1996) and “Jackie Brown” (1997) kept the money flowing.

Miramax was known for pursing “Oscars with a drive — and a budget — previously unknown in the industry,” placing more advertisements, lobbying more voters, dismissing more rivals and sending out more freebies than other studios, The Washington Post reported in 2008.

But the Weinstein brothers became known for a ruthless way of doing business.

“Miramax ran on fear. They’re intimidating, they shout a lot, they foam at the mouth,” Stuart Burkin, who started at the company in 1991, told Vanity Fair.

Even as he was dominating Hollywood, according the Times, Harvey Weinstein was accused of serial sexual harassment.

The actress Ashley Judd said that while she was shooting the 1997 film “Kiss the Girls,” he lured her to his hotel room for a “meeting,” trying to force her to give him a massage or watch him shower.

“How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein?” she recalled in an interview with the Times.

Throughout the 1990s, the Times reported, Weinstein settled with numerous women, including a young assistant in New York in 1990, actress Rose McGowan in 1997 and an assistant in London in 1998.

The painful years

Things took a downturn professionally for Weinstein in the 2000s.

Disney parted ways with the Weinsteins in 2005 after arguments over the studio’s ballooning movie budgets and disagreements over the degree of their autonomy. Harvey and Bob started a new independent studio, the Weinstein Co., that same year.

But Harvey seemed to have lost some of his touch. Between 2005 and 2009, the Weinstein Co. released some 70 films, many of which nobody wanted to watch.

Flops included the 2005 film “Derailed,” featuring actors Clive Owen and Jennifer Aniston, which critics derided as “a glossy and often risible bit of trash,” and “laughable.” According to a 2009 New York Times profile of the brothers, more than a quarter the films in that four-year stretch fell short of the $1 million box-office mark in the United States; of those, 13 took in less than $100,000.

“I think I took my eye off the ball,” Harvey Weinstein told Vanity Fair in 2011. “From about 2005, 2006, 2007, I was out of it. I thought I could oversee movies and have it done for me, so to speak.”

During that period, Weinstein also branched out into other fields, buying part of the Halston fashion brand, part of the cable network Ovation, and the social networking site A Small World.

“When I first got there, in 2008, the focus was not on movies,” David Glasser, the president of the Weinstein Co., told Vanity Fair. “Harvey was focused on Internet and fashion and the global media picture.”

Complicating matters, NBC Universal sued the Weinstein Co. in 2008 for making a deal to move the reality show “Project Runway” from Bravo to Lifetime. The Weinstein Co. later settled with NBC Universal for an undisclosed amount.

The comeback

The year 2011 marked Harvey Weinstein’s professional resurgence. “The King’s Speech,” starring Colin Firth, was nominated for 12 Oscars, taking home the best-picture trophy.

Critics piled on praise, calling Weinstein the “comeback kid.”

“Look, there are four, five businesses we never should have been in and we ended up humbled and learned from that experience,” Weinstein told the Times in 2011. “We are concentrating on movies, pulling the band back together, and I think the coming year could be as good or better than any we ever had at Miramax.”

The next year, Weinstein cleaned up at the Golden Globes for “The Iron Lady,” “My Week with Marilyn” and “The Artist,” which would win best picture at the Oscars.

Streep paid him homage during that Globes ceremony with her “God” quote. As Gawker put it, Weinstein had “risen from the grave to feast on the bones of his enemies.”

That year, he was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.



Hillary Clinton and Harvey Weinstein attend the 2012 Time 100 Gala cocktail party in New York. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images/Time)

The fall

In its investigative report about sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, the Times reported that he had reached at least eight settlements with women over the years.

In a statement to the Times, Weinstein said: “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons.”

As The Post’s Stephanie Merry put it, Weinstein’s statement to the Times “is a mix of remorse, rap lyrics, and an attempt to distract from his indiscretions by bringing up his fury at the NRA. Most importantly, it doesn’t contradict the allegations.”

One of his attorneys, Charles Harder, told the Hollywood Reporter that Weinstein plans to sue the newspaper, charging that the story “relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report.”

Another lawyer who is advising Weinstein said in a statement that “he denies many of the accusations as patently false,” according to the Times.

Weinstein said in his statement that he planned to take a leave of absence “to deal with this issue head-on.”



Bradley Cooper and Harvey Weinstein at the 2013 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images/Broadcast Film Critics Association)

