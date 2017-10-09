

Judi Dench at the world premiere of “Skyfall” in London in 2012. (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, Glenn Close and other celebrities are speaking out about high-powered film producer Harvey Weinstein following an explosive New York Times report that detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations from actresses and female employees.

Here is a roundup of reactions from some of Hollywood’s most prominent figures, who have expressed shock and dismay at the claims against Weinstein. Others have praised actress Ashley Judd, who spoke on the record to the New York Times, and other women who have come forward with their own stories.

Meryl Streep



Harvey Weinstein and Meryl Streep at a 2012 event for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation)

On Monday, the Academy Award winner released a statement to the Huffington Post, calling Weinstein’s reported behavior “inexcusable” and praising as heroes “the intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse.”

While some in Hollywood have characterized Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct as an open secret, Streep said she was unaware of the claims again him. She said the producer was “exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally.”

“I didn’t know about these other offenses,” she added. “I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts.”

Glenn Close

The actress said in a statement to the New York Times that “for many years, I have been aware of the vague rumors that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of behaving inappropriately around women. Harvey has always been decent to me, but now that the rumors are being substantiated, I feel angry and darkly sad.”

“I’m angry, not just at him and the conspiracy of silence around his actions, but also that the ‘casting couch’ phenomenon, so to speak, is still a reality in our business and in the world: the horrible pressure, the awful expectation put on a woman when a powerful, egotistical, entitled bully expects sexual favors in exchange for a job,” she added.

Judi Dench

The actress, who won an Oscar for her performance as Queen Elizabeth in the Weinstein-produced “Shakespeare in Love,” said in a statement to Newsweek that despite her collaborative history with Weinstein, who she noted “has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years,” she was unaware of the “horrifying” claims against him.

“I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out,” she said.

Kate Winslet

Winslet, who won an Academy Award for her performance in the 2008 film “The Reader,” which was distributed by the Weinstein Company,” issued a statement to Variety on Monday.

“The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear,” Winslet said.

Susan Sarandon

In a tweet Saturday, the Oscar-winning actress praised Judd and other women for talking about their experiences.

Huge respect for @AshleyJudd and all the women who broke their silence for the article on Harvey Weinstein. Brave. — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) October 7, 2017

Julianne Moore

The Oscar winner thanked Judd, McGowan and others for sharing their stories and tweeted that “coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so.”

1. Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

2. But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

Rose McGowan

The actress, who was named in the Times report as one of at least eight women who had reached a settlement with Weinstein, encouraged women to “fight on” in a tweet last week after the Times published its story. “And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies.” She has since called on the Weinstein Company’s entire board of directors to resign. On Sunday, she tweeted a photo of herself, writing, “This is the girl that was hurt by a monster. This is who you are shaming with your silence.”

Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. #bebrave — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017

This is the girl that was hurt by a monster. This is who you are shaming with your silence. pic.twitter.com/TrtRNiYfIT — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 8, 2017

Patricia Arquette

The Oscar winner and activist praised Judd and McGowan for coming forward.

@AshleyJudd & @rosemcgowan I'm sure it wasn't easy to come forward but in doing so you helped a lot of others who might not have been heard. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 6, 2017

Amber Tamblyn

The actress, who recently penned a New York Times opinion piece condemning those who doubt women alleging harassment, abuse or sexual assault, offered Judd her support.

Stand with @AshleyJudd or give your legs to someone else. What she and others have just done is painful and difficult and triumphant. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017

America Ferrera

Tamblyn’s “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” co-star echoed her sentiments.

This abuse of power must be called out, however powerful the abuser, and we must publicly stand with those brave enough to come forward. https://t.co/9jAAZtfjJe — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) October 6, 2017

Lena Dunham

The “Girls” creator called Judd “a hero” and wrote, in a Twitter thread, that “Men like Weinstein threaten what you hold dear- your safety, financial freedom and yes- career.”

Thread: anyone saying these women are weak for taking a settlement or waiting to come forward- you don't understand what intimidation means — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 7, 2017

Mark Ruffalo

The actor called Weinstein’s alleged misconduct “a disgusting abuse of power.”

To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2017

Kevin Smith

The actor-director tweeted that Weinstein had “financed the first 14 years” of his career, which included “Clerks,” “Chasing Amy” and other films. “It makes me feel ashamed,” he wrote.

He financed the first 14 years of my career – and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed. https://t.co/T0hInW7EqJ — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 9, 2017

John Oliver

Amid criticism that late-night shows have largely ignored the allegations against Weinstein, the “Last Week Tonight” host addressed the claims directly. Oliver took aim at Weinstein’s statement to the Times in which the producer noted that he “came of age in the ’60s and ’70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different.”

“That was the culture back then.” Weinstein said, adding that he had “since learned it’s not an excuse in the office — or out of it.”

“Yeah, you’re right. Your excuse isn’t an excuse,” Oliver fired back. “In fact, it isn’t even as excuse for that behavior in the ’60s.”

