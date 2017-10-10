

Actor Terry Crews arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of “The Expendables 2.” (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

After the New York Times published an explosive story last week about decades of sexual harassment allegations surrounding famed producer Harvey Weinstein, observers wondered whether that was just the tip of the iceberg.

On Tuesday, the floodgates opened. The Times released another bombshell story in which A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie said Weinstein sexually harassed them earlier in their careers, and the New Yorker published a 10-month investigative piece that included three women who accused Weinstein of rape.

Afterward, others in Hollywood started to come forward on social media to share stories of sexual harassment. Terry Crews, a former NFL player who currently stars as a police sergeant on Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” wrote a long thread on Twitter and said that the Weinstein news is giving him PTSD because he was groped by a “high level Hollywood executive” during an event last year that he attended with his wife.

Crews said he thought about fighting back, until he realized the optics.

“I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear: ‘240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day,” he wrote. “Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.”

Crews, who added that he shared the story to “deter predators” and provide hope for others in similar situations, said that after the incident, he understood why women don’t speak up when they’re harassed.

“Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No),” he wrote.

A publicist for Crews said the actor was not available for additional comment beyond his tweets. The full thread is below:

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.

(6/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. (7/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. (12/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. (15/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless. (16/end) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

