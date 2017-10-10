

Harvey Weinstein and his wife, Georgina Chapman, attend the premiere of “The Little Prince” during the Cannes Film Festival in 2015. Chapman said Tuesday she will leave Weinstein amid allegations of sexual harassment. (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

As the stream of accusations against Harvey Weinstein grows, the Hollywood mogul was dealt another blow on Tuesday when designer Georgina Chapman, his wife of 10 years, announced that she would be leaving him, according to People magazine.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman said in a statement to People.

Chapman, 41, is the co-founder of the fashion label Marchesa, and she has two young children, ages 7 and 4, with Weinstein, 65.

Earlier, Weinstein had told People that Chapman “stands 100 percent behind [him]” and that she would be helping him become “a better human.”

Chapman’s Marchesa dresses have been worn by celebrities including Sienna Miller, Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway, as well as former first lady Michelle Obama. On Tuesday, former president Barack Obama issued a statement saying that he and Michelle are “disgusted” by the recent reports about Weinstein.

On Tuesday, accusations of sexual harassment and assault by Weinstein continued to surface.

The New Yorker magazine published the result of a 10-month investigation that included several women going on the record to allege that Weinstein, a Hollywood power player who could make or break careers, made unwanted advances and, in some cases, raped them. The New York Times followed soon after with an article detailing more accounts from actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, who said Weinstein made unwanted advances.

As The Washington Post’s Paul Farhi and Elahe Izadi have reported, Weinstein “unequivocally denied” any allegations of nonconsensual sex, spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister said in a statement.

Weinstein and Chapman met when he approached her at a party in New York, according to E! News. They married in 2007.

“I had no idea who he was,” Chapman told Vogue in 2013. “He’s not a person you can sort of ignore or brush off. He’s incredibly charming and so charismatic, it sort of draws you in.”

Over the years, Weinstein invested in Marchesa in “timely contributions,” according to the New York Times. Now, however, the Weinstein scandal may deal a blow to Chapman’s brand. “No star is ever going to want to wear the brand again,” a New York fashion publicist told the Hollywood Reporter.

The split with Chapman and the newest accusations follow on the heels of a New York Times story last week revealing that Weinstein had privately settled with eight women whom he had allegedly sexually harassed.

On Sunday, Weinstein was fired as co-chairman of the Weinstein Company, which he had co-founded with his brother.

And on Tuesday, the company’s board of representatives issued a statement saying it was “shocked and dismayed by the recently emerged allegations of extreme sexual misconduct and sexual assault” by Weinstein, denouncing the alleged actions as “antithetical to human decency.”

Elahe Izadi contributed to this report.

