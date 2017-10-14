

The cast of “Wilderness,” which makes a stop at the Kennedy Center’s Family Theater this weekend. (Baranova Photography)

For 18 months, Anne Hamburger simply talked to parents around the country who, like her, had been in a bind. They all had been dealing with a common-enough problem — a teenage son or daughter going through some severe kind of anxiety, identity, drug or behavioral issue — and they all had turned in desperation to the same therapeutic alternative: sending their kids off on their own to a Utah desert encampment.

The result, in Hamburger’s case, was not just a program that helped her son, but also the creation of a night of theater. “Wilderness” is the piece of documentary drama that Hamburger — the longtime artistic director of the New York-based performance group En Garde Arts — formulated with director and co-writer Seth Bockley to allow audiences to see from the points of view of both anguished grown-ups and troubled children the search for answers to complicated problems.

The 90-minute multimedia show, which ran in New York a year ago and received some glowing notices there, is making a short stop at the Kennedy Center’s Family Theater this weekend and continues on to Nashville’s Oz Arts later this month. Hamburger and her organization, known for their pioneering role in the site-specific theater movement — finding unorthodox spaces uniquely suited to particular performance pieces — are in this case championing the integration of 21st-century technology into live storytelling. And she’s hoping to bring “Wilderness” and other En Garde Arts productions in development that are built around other topical concerns, such as undocumented immigrants, to wider national audiences.

“My entire artistic career has been about using my intrepid, adventurous spirit to venture to unknown places,” said Hamburger, who for a spell veered away from En Garde to work for Disney, creating live shows for its cruise ships and theme parks. In “Wilderness,” six younger actors play the kids in the program sent off for the potentially maturing experience of learning to survive on their own, and a single older actor plays all the adults. In addition, the taped interviews with the parents of some of the children on which “Wilderness” is based are periodically flashed on widescreen televisions.

“I spent a year and a half doing the interviews,” Hamburger said over lunch recently, as a rehearsal went on in a nearby studio on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. “I sat at my kitchen counter, recording them on Skype.” She and Bockley cut down the interviews to manageable lengths. She had arranged to speak with about three dozen families that consented to talk and winnowed those down. Music, naturally, was added, as was an important choreographic element.

“The storytelling isn’t just the actors,” Hamburger said. “It’s in the movement, too.”

Though the walls of a theater limit the impact of a piece that has relevance far beyond them, Hamburger said that what goes on within that space has an amplifying power. “Even though the theater experience doesn’t reach millions like social media,” she explained, “being directly exposed to something you’ve never experienced before can alter your perception of the world.”

Wilderness, by Anne Hamburger and Seth Bockley, directed by Bockley. $29-$35. Through Sunday at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Visit kennedy-center.org or call 202-467-4600.