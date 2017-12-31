

Yes, Mariah Carey will get a chance at redemption after last year’s disastrous performance. (Stephanie Keith/Reuters)

Usually, New Year’s Eve countdown specials come and go without much fanfare — unless there’s a real train wreck, such as Mariah Carey’s botched performance last year during ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Her representatives blamed technical difficulties and said “production set her up to fail”; the production company called those claims “defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”

Apparently, everyone made up, because Carey returns to ABC on Sunday night: “We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together,” the two camps said in a statement. Here’s a roundup of all the shows leading the countdown to 2018:

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 (ABC)

When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., break for local news, then 11:30 p.m. to 1:09 a.m.

Where: New York City

Host: Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy in New York; Ciara in Los Angeles; Lucy Hale in New Orleans

Performers: Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland in New York; Kane Brown, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Fitz & The Tantrums, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Portugal. The Man, Hailee Steinfeld, Alessia Cara, Zedd, G-Eazy, Halsey, Marshmello, Bebe Rexha and Watt in Los Angeles; Imagine Dragons and Walk the Moon in New Orleans; Britney Spears in Las Vegas.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey, Live from Times Square (Fox)

When: 8:06 p.m. to 10 p.m., break for local news, then 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: New York City

Host: Steve Harvey

Performers: Maroon 5, Zac Brown Band, Celine Dion, Backstreet Boys, Andra Day, Macklemore, Skylar Grey, Flo Rida and Neil Diamond.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (CNN)

When: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: New York City

Hosts: Anderson Cooper hosts for his 11th year — and Bravo late-night host Andy Cohen replaces Kathy Griffin, who was dropped.

Performers: Keith Urban in Nashville

Extras: Correspondents report on celebrations around the country, from Denver to Key West, Fla., while the hosts interview Celine Dion. At 7 p.m., the network broadcasts a retrospective titled “All the Best, All the Worst 2017.”

All-American New Year (Fox News Channel)

When: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: New York City

Hosts: Fox News/Fox Business personalities Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and Jesse Watters

Performers: Andy Grammer and Lauren Alaina

Extras: Coverage from celebrations in Nashville and Miami. At 8 p.m., the network broadcasts a special called “Countdown to 2018.”

New Year’s Eve webcast from Times Square (watch here)

When: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: New York City

Hosts: “Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett and TV personality Allison Hagendorf

Performers: Andy Grammer and Lauren Alaina

Extras: Lots of behind-the-scenes footage from Times Square.

