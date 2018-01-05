Justin Timberlake released a music video Thursday night at midnight for his new single “Filthy,” the first of four from his upcoming album, “Man of the Woods,” and it appears he is already having an identity crisis.

The futuristic video finds the singer on stage at some sort of tech conference in 2028, dressed like a youthful Steve Jobs but in sweats and hipper glasses. He’s an inventor debuting his AI creation, a premise that defies expectations set by Tuesday morning’s “Man of the Woods” teaser. In it, newfound country boy Timberlake wades through a pond, runs alongside horses and wraps himself in a large rainbow blanket that rivals Lenny Kravitz’s infamous scarf, all while narrating, “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but — more so than any other album I’ve ever written — where I’m from.” This new video reflects, well, none of that.

Taking into account all the insight we have been granted thus far, here is a walk through the “Filthy” happenings and all of the possible interpretations. Ready your eardrums — Timberlake tweeted that the song, also produced by Timbaland and Danja, “should be played very loud” — and come along for the ride.



(still from YouTube)

Ah, yes. Deep learning. Prepare for some “Ex Machina”-esque shenanigans, friends.



(still from YouTube)

Everyone in the audience is really, really into this entrance. Timberlake runs on stage while the song repeatedly states, “If you know what’s good,” implying that he does. (Spoiler: What’s good is probably robots.)



(still from YouTube)

And there it is. Has the singer been forced to invent new family members in 2028 to inspire future albums? The jury is still out. Regardless, this is a loyal robot programmed to mimic Timberlake’s every move, which is weird but at least allows the audience to enjoy some of his killer dancing.



(still from YouTube)

The robot can kick a ball into the audience! Huzzah. This is an impressive move, as it is helpful for Men of the Woods to be athletic.



(still from YouTube)

The puppet strings are cut, and the robot is now free to move on its own. Good riddance! This ain’t an ‘N Sync song.



(still from YouTube)

Side note: If nothing else, this video proves that statement glasses are making a comeback in 2028. Just check out the specs of this here excited audience member.



(still from YouTube)

Not to alarm anyone, but this robot is now glowing and pointing directly at the audience while Timberlake continues to sing, “If you know what’s good.” Is that a threat? Where are the horses and that comforting blanket?



(still from YouTube)

The crowd quiets down as the robot performs suggestive dance moves with scantily clad women, and Timberlake adopts some devious expressions. (This portion is as filthy as the song, which isn’t actually all that filthy, gets.) Then Mr. Iron Man does this crazy trick, and everyone is applauding once more.



(still from YouTube)

Finally, the singer disappears with a glitchy effect, probably retreating into the woods from which he came.

The song’s sound is decidedly a Timberlake/Timbaland collaboration, and it recalls the duo’s older work, such as “The 20/20 Experience.” It is unclear how “Filthy” will fit in with the rest of Timberlake’s family-inspired album, as the video’s sex robot premise serves his “bringing sexy back” image more than anything, but hey — we’ve got 15 more songs coming our way.

On Friday morning, Timberlake tweeted out the album’s tracklist, which seemingly returned to the theme with titles like “Flannel.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users shared their own hot takes on the “Filthy” music video’s departure from the teaser’s country vibe.

Mfw I thought Justin Timberlake was putting out a country album and the intro track is robot pop from 2028 pic.twitter.com/SyEw4VD7be — Joel (@NobodyEpic) January 5, 2018

Fortune for 1-5-18: May your day be less confusing than Justin Timberlake’s new song. — Ashly Perez (@itsashlyperez) January 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake always seems like he's starting over at a new high school. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) January 5, 2018

Keep in mind that Justin Timberlake's album could still go country. Gaga's lead Joanne single was "Perfect Illusion," after all. — Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) January 5, 2018

justin timberlake rn pic.twitter.com/lvFlBRpFO5 — Erika Harwood (@erikaharwood) January 5, 2018

