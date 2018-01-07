"The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" may lead the Golden Globe nomination pack, but there's so much more to know. (Nicki DeMarco/The Washington Post)

On Sunday night, movie and TV stars will gather in Beverly Hills for the Golden Globe Awards, also known as the first award show in the post-Harvey Weinstein era. So it should be interesting — and yes, this is the show where everyone drinks during the telecast. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Golden Globes nominations 2018: Complete list of nominees]

Where to watch on TV:



The show airs Sunday, Jan. 7 on NBC at 8 p.m. (All times Eastern.)

Where to watch the show online:

Do you have one of these cable subscriptions? If so, you can watch on NBC.com/live or the NBC app in select markets.

Other places to find the NBC livestream for the Globes: Century Link Stream, DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, Hulu Live, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV in markets with a local NBC station.

What time the show is over:

Expect around 11 p.m. (Depending on speeches and the occasional mix-up, of course.)

The host:

Seth Meyers of NBC’s “Late Night” takes the stage with plenty to discuss.

Who’s going to win:

In the movie categories, there’s not a clear frontrunner, though Guillermo del Toro’s grown-up fairy tale “The Shape of Water” leads with seven nominations. Journalism thriller “The Post” and bitter dramedy “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” are close behind with six nods. On the TV side, look for Hulu’s dystopian “The Handmaid’s Tale” and HBO’s star-studded “Big Little Lies” to win big.

Red carpet:

At 6 p.m., E! airs its usual “Live From the Red Carpet: The Golden Globes,” while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association red carpet feed can be streamed on Facebook. At 7 p.m., NBC kicks off its own arrivals special.

And you’ll have to judge the fashion by yourself — for the first time in years, there will be no “Fashion Police” on Monday night to analyze all the gowns and tuxes, as the series officially wrapped up for good in November.

More about the Golden Globes:

‘Big Little Lies’ dominates Golden Globes nominations, just as HBO renews it for Season 2

Golden Globes snubs and surprises: Jordan Peele, ‘The Big Sick,’ ‘Boss Baby’ and more

Why those Golden Globe nominations for ‘All the Money in the World’ are such a shock

Here’s who could beat Pixar’s ‘Coco’ at this weekend’s Golden Globes

Fox had a massive day at the Golden Globes. Now it all could end.