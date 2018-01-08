

Sterling K. Brown, pictured at the 75th annual Golden Globes, is the first black man to win the award for best actor in a TV drama. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Oprah Winfrey shared a noteworthy statistic in her passionate Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech, which left many Golden Globes attendees in tears.

“In 1982, Sidney [Poitier] received the Cecil B. DeMille Award right here at the Golden Globes,” she said, “and it is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given this same award.”

But Winfrey wasn’t the only winner to make history Sunday night.

“This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown, a two-time Emmy winner, is the first black man to win a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama. He’s been nominated for the role twice, and he thanked creator Dan Fogelman for writing race into the character.

“You wrote a role for a black man that could only be played by a black man, and what I appreciate so much about this thing is I’m being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am,” Brown said. “And it makes it much more difficult to dismiss me or anyone who looks like me.”

Women led the way at the 2018 Golden Globes, from leading the conversation on sexual harassment to owning being the heroines of the winning films and TV shows. Here are the highlights from the award show. (Nicki DeMarco/The Washington Post)

Aziz Ansari, who won an Emmy with Lena Waithe last year for writing “Master of None,” is the first Asian man to win best actor in a TV comedy.

“I genuinely didn’t think I would win because all the websites said I was going to lose,” Ansari said. He also thanked Italy for “all the amazing food” he ate while filming the show’s second season.

The show also marked the first without Miss Golden Globe, a position typically held by a celebrity’s child. Last year’s ceremony had three Miss Golden Globes: Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet Stallone.

This year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association named a “Golden Globe Ambassador.” It still requires the duties of handing awards to winners and helping usher them offstage, but it’s a gender-neutral title. The HFPA stated that this would “better reflect the role and express the inclusiveness that has always been central to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s mandate.” Simone Garcia Johnson, the 16-year-old daughter of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, is the first to fill the role.

