

Helen R. Murray’s 2016 play “Redder Blood” at Hub Theatre; Murray is stepping away from the Hub just as Ernie Joselovitz closes his longtime script development unit, the Playwright’s Forum. (DJ Corey)

Ernie Joselovitz has shut down the Playwright’s Forum, the developmental unit that grew out of New Playwrights’ Theatre in the 1970s. Joselovitz ran the Playwright’s Forum’s structured workshops for 36 years; alums include local writers Karen Zacarías and Allyson Currin.

Helen R. Murray has also announced her departure as artistic director of the Hub Theatre in Fairfax, which she co-founded a decade ago. The small troupe has essentially been Murray’s shop, but the Hub will carry on without her.

“The crazy part is I started getting emails from people who I was surprised wanted to take over,” Murray said from Colorado, where she has taken a new position as executive producer of the Aurora Fox Arts Center just east of Denver. “We have built a good brand.”

Joselovitz, on the other hand, has gradually wound down the Playwright’s Forum to make a clean end of it. “It’s pretty well mine,” says Joselovitz, 75. “To hand it off would be chancy.”

Joselovitz notes that Washington has more paths for emerging writers than it did when New Playwrights’ Theatre kept busy at the Church Street Theater (now Keegan Theatre). There are more functioning companies, many of which develop scripts and local writers, including the self-producing playwrights’ unit the Welders. As Joselovitz gets his send-off Monday night during a gathering at Imagination Stage, D.C. writer Caleen Sinnette Jennings’s “Queens Girl in Africa” at Mosaic Theater Company will launch the city’s second Women’s Voices Theater Festival.

So Joselovitz — much produced as the house writer for New Playwrights’ (which dissolved in the 1980s, and you can find a brief history by New Playwrights’ artistic director Harry Bagdasian here) — is simply retiring his organization.

“I didn’t want it to be so big I didn’t know everybody in the groups,” Joselovitz says of the Playwright’s Forum, which was busiest in the 1990s, with up to 75 writers and 35 staged readings a year. “I wasn’t looking to make money, and I wasn’t looking to produce plays. I was just trying to stick to what I started out to do, which was develop plays.”

Murray wore several hats at the contemporary-themed Hub: actor, director, executive and even playwright. Premieres at Hub included several original holiday shows and scripts by Murray, including “Abominable” and “Redder Blood.”

The Colorado job means programming two spaces in a converted movie house run by the city of Aurora. “This is a big bump for me,” Murray says. “Also, I’m a massive hiker. I took one look at the Rockies and said, oh my.”

The Hub is almost impossible to find, but a funky pleasure. The company rents an odd but wonderfully functional black box space with a high ceiling hidden inside the New School of Northern Virginia (grades 6-12). To get to the theater, you have to walk through the school gym.

“It’s a beautiful space to produce in,” Murray says. “But yes, we’re on the prowl for a space that’s more accessible.”

Murray will work part time with both organizations for the next several months, and this spring she will act in the Hub’s 10th anniversary production of its maiden show, Craig Wright’s “The Pavilion.” The Hub aims to name Murray’s successor before the end of this season.