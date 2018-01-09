

Award show acceptance speeches have been known to generate yawns, goose bumps and everything in between. This year at the Golden Globes, with the focus on the “Time’s Up” initiative, the tendency of award winners was to go for the heartfelt. Among all the endless thank yous, a few speeches truly rose above. Below are seven of the most inspirational quotes from the evening.

“I’ve interviewed and portrayed people who’ve withstood some of the ugliest things life can throw at you, but the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning, even during our darkest nights.”

— Oprah Winfrey, winner of the Cecil B. DeMille Award

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” Here is Oprah’s full speech accepting the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/x2siib4WZI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2018

“We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print, and we are writing the story ourselves.”

— Elizabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” winner for best actress in a television series, drama

“Wow. The power of women.”

— Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies,” winner for best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Women led the way at the 2018 Golden Globes, from leading the conversation on sexual harassment to owning being the heroines of the winning films and TV shows. Here are the highlights from the award show. (Nicki DeMarco/The Washington Post)

“I’m being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am. And it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me, or dismiss anybody who looks like me.”

— Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us,” winner for best actor in a TV drama

My father just yelled, “RANDALL WON! WE WON!” This is why I love #ThisIsUs. WE WON. @SterlingKBrown — bridgette (@bsquared86) January 8, 2018

“This is a story about a bold and brilliant and complicated woman.”

— Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” winner for best actress in a TV musical or comedy

“Many of us were taught not to tattle. It was a culture of silencing, and that was normalized. I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth, but to promote restorative justice. May we also please protect and employ them. May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture’s new North Star.”

— Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies,” winner for best supporting actress on TV

“Trust me, the women in this room tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work.”

— Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” winner for best actress in a motion picture, drama

"The women in here tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work" — might have to go on my fridge — Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) January 8, 2018

