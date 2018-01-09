

Kendrick Lamar. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A popular rapper and an unpopular president attended the same football game on Monday night, and it might be worth noting which words made it into the air and which words didn’t.

President Trump’s big appearance happened down on the playing field before the college football championship game in Atlanta, where he pressed his right hand to his chest and proceeded to lip along to “The Star Spangled Banner” with mixed results. At times, it looked like he didn’t know the words. Then, at halftime, Kendrick Lamar stomped through a vigorous four-song medley during which he appeared to remember all of his words, and didn’t really deviate from them.

Maybe that left you with a weird yearning — a feeling that something bigger should have happened in that moment, but didn’t. That’s because, as politically progressive rappers go, Lamar stands as the brightest of his generation, and here, he had a chance to directly confront Trump in the president’s own script-defiant language. But it didn’t go down that way. Lamar didn’t even say Trump’s name. Instead of making headlines, or even history, he marched through his verses with dutiful precision, seemingly aware that a confrontation was never in the cards to begin with; the president left the game before the rapper had hit the stage.

Before we call that a whiff, it’s important to remember that as a lyricist, Lamar has made a high-def body of work that’s entirely capable of speaking for itself — a heavy book of rhymes that, simply by existing, rebukes the countless injustices baked into our American way of life. Plus, we’ve all seen enough Grammy-night performances from Lamar to know that he follows the rules whenever cameras are rolling. He’s not the type to slide off the rails like Kanye West did back in 2005 when he declared that “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” He’s too mindful of his reputation for that. Ultimately, Lamar wants to keep his hold on the megaphone, which seems wise, no matter how disappointing it might feel in the heat of any given televised moment.

Pres. Trump takes the field for the National Anthem ahead of tonight's college football championship game. https://t.co/JGVhB5xp1A pic.twitter.com/k4lFtrwXzI — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2018

As for Trump’s prime-time moment on Monday, here are the words in our national anthem that he appeared to forget, or simply chose not to sing, listed alphabetically:

And.

At.

Fight.

Gallantly.

O’er.

Perilous.

Ramparts.

Rockets

So.

So.

Streaming.

The.

The.

The.

The.

Through.

Watched.

We.

What.

And this comes after an entire NFL season of Trump routinely excoriating players who have chosen to protest racism and police brutality by taking a knee during the anthem. Trump insists that these men get on their feet, but he can’t be bothered to move his lips to the music? It was a rare moment when the president’s closed mouth should have troubled us all.