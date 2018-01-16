

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York in 2016. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

This year is going to be an exceptionally busy one for the Kardashian-Jenner family — and on Tuesday, it kicked off in grand fashion, as reality star Kim Kardashian West and her husband, rapper Kanye West, announced they had welcomed a daughter via surrogate.

“She’s here!” trumpeted a blog post on Kim’s website. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”

Older siblings North, 4, and Saint, 2, are “thrilled to welcome their baby sister,” Kim added.

Public fascination about the Kardashian-Jenner clan has resulted in millions of dollars for the family over the past decade, and only gets more intense when there’s a new baby on the way. Chatter about the future Kardashian-Jenner children took off late last year when the tabloids reported that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner was pregnant — and then a few days later, word got out that Khloe Kardashian, 33, was also expecting a baby with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Thus begins the deluge of Kardashian children, although there has been an air of mystery (and conspiracy theories) surrounding Kylie’s alleged pregnancy. The makeup mogul has refused to confirm her status, even with a wealth of tabloid reporting about how she’s “prepping” for her unborn child.

Kylie was barely seen on recent episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” and didn’t appear on the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card this year — the latter caused a brief meltdown from fans on social media. She’s apparently due next month, as the tabloids continue to look into “clues” from Kylie’s boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

New Cleveland resident Khloe, meanwhile, has more or less confirmed that she’s due in late March or early April. After also keeping quiet about her pregnancy, she finally announced the news on Instagram in December.

“We are having a baby!” Khloe wrote. “I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately.”

The third generation of Kardashian-Jenners already include Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s kids (Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3) along with 1-year-old Dream, Rob Kardashian’s daughter with Blac Chyna.

