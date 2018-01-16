

Actor Timothée Chalamet, pictured at the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala, donated his salary from working on Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” to three charities. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet is the latest actor to come out against Woody Allen, and announced on Instagram Monday night that he would donate his salary from working on the writer-director’s film “A Rainy Day in New York” to three charities: Time’s Up, the LGBT Community Center in New York and RAINN, an anti-sexual-violence organization.

The “Call Me by Your Name” breakout star said he couldn’t directly answer any questions about Allen due to contractual obligations. Instead, he discussed how the #MeToo movement helped him learn that “a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job.”

“I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve,” he wrote.

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:51pm PST

The statement comes a month after Dylan Farrow, Allen’s adopted daughter who has said the director sexually abused her when she was 7, published an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times asking why the #MeToo revolution has “spared” Allen: “The system worked for Harvey Weinstein for decades. It works for Woody Allen still.” The alleged incident made headlines in 1993 amid Mia Farrow and Allen’s sensationalized split, and Dylan Farrow shared details in an open letter published by the New York Times in 2014. Allen denied the allegations in a separate piece published by the Times a week later.

Chalamet isn’t the first actor to distance himself from Allen. Here are others, a couple of Chalamet’s co-stars among them, who have done the same in recent months:

Ellen Page

In a lengthy Facebook post from November, after Brett Ratner was accused of sexual misconduct, Page shared her experience of being outed by the director on the set of “X-Men: The Last Stand.” She expanded on the “epidemic of violence against women in our society,” calling out Harvey Weinstein, Roman Polanski and Allen.

“You should fuck her to make her realize she’s gay.” He said this about me during a cast and crew “meet and greet”… Posted by Ellen Page on Friday, November 10, 2017

“I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career,” she wrote. “I am ashamed I did this.”

Farrow praised Page’s words in the L.A. Times op-ed.

“It breaks my heart when women and men I admire work with Allen, then refuse to answer questions about it,” she wrote. “It meant the world to me when Ellen Page said she regretted working with Allen, and when actresses Jessica Chastain and Susan Sarandon told the world why they never would.”

Jessica Chastain

Chastain implied she wouldn’t work with Allen in response to a Twitter conversation in October between Women in Hollywood founder Melissa Silverstein and journalist Mark Harris. Silverstein had questioned why some actresses who called out Weinstein continued to work with Allen.

Not everyone. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017

Susan Sarandon

Sarandon condemned Allen at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, where Allen’s film “Cafe Society” premiered.

“I think he sexually assaulted a child and I don’t think that’s right,” Sarandon told Variety. “I have nothing good to say about him. I don’t want to go there.”

David Krumholtz

Krumholtz, who appears in HBO’s “The Deuce,” called working with Allen on “Wonder Wheel” one of my most heartbreaking mistakes.”

I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel. It's one of my most heartbreaking mistakes. We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm. They are beneath real men. — Krumholtz (@mrDaveKrumholtz) January 5, 2018

Mira Sorvino

In an open letter to Farrow published last week, Sorvino apologized for the delay in publicly supporting Farrow and for not initially believing her story. She worked with Allen on the 1995 comedy “Mighty Aphrodite” and won an Oscar for her performance.

“I cannot begin to imagine how you have felt, all these years as you watched someone you called out as having hurt you as a child, a vulnerable little girl in his care, be lauded again and again, including by me and countless others in Hollywood who praised him and ignored you,” Sorvino wrote. “As a mother and a woman, this breaks my heart for you. I am so, so sorry!”

Sorvino was one of many women to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault in a story published by the New Yorker in October. Ronan Farrow, Dylan’s brother, reported the piece.

Greta Gerwig

Backstage at the Golden Globes, Gerwig hedged in her response to a reporter who asked her about working with Allen on the 2012 film “To Rome with Love.” The next day, she took a more definitive stance in an online conversation with writer-director Aaron Sorkin and New York Times columnist Frank Bruni.

“I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film,” she said. “I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.”

Gerwig said Farrow’s pieces made her realize she “increased another woman’s pain.”

“I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now,” she said, “but I can make different decisions moving forward.”

Griffin Newman

Newman, who stars on Amazon’s “The Tick,” tweeted his regret in October for having accepted a one-scene role in “A Rainy Day in New York.” He wrote that he spent a month debating whether to quit, calling himself a “coward” for staying.

I need to get this off my chest:

– I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie.

– I believe he is guilty.

– I donated my entire salary to RAINN. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017

“It was an educational experience for all the wrong reasons,” he wrote. “I learned conclusively that I cannot put my career over my morals again.”

Newman posted the thread days after the Times published its Harvey Weinstein exposé. He donated his entire salary to RAINN.

Rebecca Hall

Hall also took to Instagram to share her regrets. In a caption accompanying an image of the Time’s Up logo, she wrote that she was on the set of “A Rainy Day in New York” a day after the Weinstein allegations were made, and she “couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day.”

“When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes,” she wrote about accepting the role. “[Allen] gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown – easy. I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this.”

Hall previously worked with Allen on “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” which jump-started her career. She apologized for making Farrow “feel silenced and dismissed,” and then said she would donate her salary from “A Rainy Day in New York” to Time’s Up.

She added, “I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere.”

***

Some of Allen’s collaborators have avoided criticizing him. Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet also starred in “A Rainy Day in New York” — and Farrow has criticized those last two for speaking in favor of the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up legal defense fund but not against Allen.

“I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false,” Winslet told the New York Times in September. “Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person. Woody Allen is an incredible director.”

Alec Baldwin, a three-time Allen collaborator, also defended the director.

“The renunciation of [Allen] and his work, no doubt, has some purpose,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “But it’s unfair and sad to me.”

Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 16, 2018

In response to a Twitter user who also described the situation as sad, Baldwin added, “This is a charge that was investigated aggressively and resulted in … nothing. What would it take for you to at least consider that he is telling the truth?”

Selena Gomez also stars in “A Rainy Day in New York,” playing Chalamet’s love interest. She has been criticized for accepting the role, for which she auditioned five times, according to an interview with IndieWire. A fan commented on a photo posted Monday by the star’s mother, Mandy Teefey, suggesting she make her daughter apologize for working with Allen. Teefey responded, “Sorry, No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click.”

Gomez was asked about her decision to act in the movie by Billboard in November. She responded, “To be honest, I’m not sure how to answer — not because I’m trying to back away from it.”

Read more:

I read decades of Woody Allen’s private notes. He’s obsessed with teenage girls.

Dylan Farrow: Why is Woody Allen exempt from the storm of sexual assault allegations?

At the Golden Globes, Oprah and ‘Big Little Lies’ pushed #MeToo forward